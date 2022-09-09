The Maggie Wall, a play about witches and persecution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Maggie Wall, a play about witches and persecution

By Andrew Welsh
September 9 2022, 8.30am
The Maggie Wall has its world premiere in Pitlochry.
Fresh light has been shed on a harrowing period in Scottish history in recent years thanks to campaigners for a legal pardon for the victims of ancient witchcraft laws.

Led by senior lawyer Claire Mitchell, the cause underlines the injustice meted out to those accused of occultism between the 16th and 18th Centuries.

Persecution of witches

Now a new play set to open at Pitlochry Festival Theatre is focusing on the persecution of women branded as witches, drawing on the myths surrounding a chilling Perthshire monument that harks back to those dark times.

Auchterarder-based actor and playwright Martin McCormick.

Named after Dunning’s ancient cairn dedicated to an executed “witch” and starring Blythe Jandoo, Martin McCormick’s The Maggie Wall is the story of one woman’s exploitation by a closed, patriarchal community.

“She’s targeted by a local man who’s from higher stock,” he explains.

“He’s a bit of an idealist and he suggests that they could be a couple and have a future together, and that it could elevate her out of this life of poverty that she’s got.

Family intervene

“In the position that she is, she’s a woman of the land. His family are local lairds and therefore influential, and when they hear about this it’s speculated that they perhaps jump to conclusions which sets the witchcraft bandwagon rolling.”

In his dramatic monologue, Martin highlights the Kirk’s historical role in the trials, which followed the abolition of the Catholic Church’s jurisdiction in Scotland in 1560.

“The family in question are local nobility or lairds, so there’s a question about religion thrown in there, because a lot of these trials happened post-Reformation but the aristocracy in Scotland were allowed to remain Catholic,” he says.

Power of the church

“That shapes and colours the work. The church held huge sway, and ultimately it was often it that was judge, jury and executioner in these women’s lives.

“When you apply it to the present day events that have influenced the play, the patriarchy still remain front and centre, so in many ways little has changed.

Blythe Jandoo plays a woman accused of witchcraft.

“Maggie is objectified and sought after because of her beauty, which she doesn’t exploit to her advantage.”

Those “present day events” Martin refers to include the shocking kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard by a serving London police officer last year.

“The play was originally going to be part of an anthology piece that Elizabeth Newman at Pitlochry was putting together around ghost stories, and it got recommissioned,” he says.

The murder of Sarah Everard

“She asked me if it could be a much broader piece and it went from being a ghost story to a play about this woman who was persecuted as a witch. It changed because of the killing of Sarah Everard and I was being influenced by that.

“The piece became an opportunity to give Maggie Wall – if she ever existed, because there’s no record of her – a voice and for us to hear her version of events.

“People can put themselves in her shoes and ask the question, ‘how did this happen to me?’, which is often asked by survivors of abuse or sexual assault.

“All around the world there are so many others like Sarah who don’t survive to ask that question.”

