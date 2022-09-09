Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This nine-year-old girl from Dundee is a world karate champion in kata, after winning her title in Florida.

Aubree Craig took home the gold medal for kata in her age group, when she competed at the World Karate Championships this summer.

Already a black belt in karate, Aubree practised two ancient kata routines with her coaches at Kanzen Karate, on Mains Loan, for months.

Kata is a series of routines made up of a number of karate movements put together in a rhythmical sequence.

Aubree performed kata routines called the Bassai-dai and the Empi – both high performance routines – to win the gold medal.

In further recognition of her accomplishment, Aubree has now been awarded one of our Courier Gold Star awards, which celebrate youngsters’ achievements.

Aubree, a pupil at Clepington Primary School, Dundee, was surprised with the news of her award by teacher Katie Brennan, who nominated her.

She said: “I feel really happy because I never knew it was happening and when I found out I was proud. It’s a good feeling.”

Katie added: “She is an exceptional young lady and she’s done super well for herself, the school and the city of Dundee.”

‘I want one of those’

Aubree was just four years old when she took part in her first karate lesson. It was gifted to her from her grandad, who is himself a fourth dan black belt.

Five years on, Aubree is now a first dan black belt, having passed her black belt examination on her first attempt.

Throughout the year she competed in a host of events in the run-up to the World Championships, including the Kanzen Cup, which is held in Dundee and attracts competitors from across Britain.

She said: “When I found out I was going to the world championships I was so happy.

“We got to see what the medals looked like and I saw the spinning bit in the middle and thought ‘I want one of those’.

“I was always working hard and trying to get there and when I came first I couldn’t stop smiling. I phoned my granda and when I told him, he fell off his chair.”

As well as the kata section, Aubree also competed in kumite at the four day event, in which she fought to the quarterfinals and was placed fifth.

She added: “Everyone was cheering and it was so loud but when you got up there and it was your turn to compete, the noise blocked out.

“I was very nervous because it’s a big competition and a big opportunity.

“The last time I was there I was only seven and had only done a few competitions so didn’t really know what was going on, but this time I was more aware.”

Aubree hopes to compete in the World Karate Championships again next year, when they are held in Dundee, by which time she will have moved up to the age 10 category.

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.