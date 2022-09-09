Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship

By Sheanne Mulholland
September 9 2022, 9.00am
Dundee pupil Aubree Craig, aged nine, with her World Championship medal and Gold Star.
Dundee pupil Aubree Craig, aged nine, with her World Championship medal and Gold Star.

This nine-year-old girl from Dundee is a world karate champion in kata, after winning her title in Florida.

Aubree Craig took home the gold medal for kata in her age group, when she competed at the World Karate Championships this summer.

Already a black belt in karate, Aubree practised two ancient kata routines with her coaches at Kanzen Karate, on Mains Loan, for months.

Kata is a series of routines made up of a number of karate movements put together in a rhythmical sequence.

Aubree performed kata routines called the Bassai-dai and the Empi – both high performance routines – to win the gold medal.

In further recognition of her accomplishment, Aubree has now been awarded one of our Courier Gold Star awards, which celebrate youngsters’ achievements.

Aubree Craig with her Courier star award and teacher Katie Brennan, who nominated Aubree.

Aubree, a pupil at Clepington Primary School, Dundee, was surprised with the news of her award by teacher Katie Brennan, who nominated her.

She said: “I feel really happy because I never knew it was happening and when I found out I was proud. It’s a good feeling.”

Katie added: “She is an exceptional young lady and she’s done super well for herself, the school and the city of Dundee.”

‘I want one of those’

Aubree was just four years old when she took part in her first karate lesson. It was gifted to her from her grandad, who is himself a fourth dan black belt.

Five years on, Aubree is now a first dan black belt, having passed her black belt examination on her first attempt.

Throughout the year she competed in a host of events in the run-up to the World Championships, including the Kanzen Cup, which is held in Dundee and attracts competitors from across Britain.

Aubree Craig (centre) on the podium after winning her gold medal.

She said: “When I found out I was going to the world championships I was so happy.

“We got to see what the medals looked like and I saw the spinning bit in the middle and thought ‘I want one of those’.

“I was always working hard and trying to get there and when I came first I couldn’t stop smiling. I phoned my granda and when I told him, he fell off his chair.”

As well as the kata section, Aubree also competed in kumite at the four day event, in which she fought to the quarterfinals and was placed fifth.

She added: “Everyone was cheering and it was so loud but when you got up there and it was your turn to compete, the noise blocked out.

Aubree Craig after winning her gold medal in kata at the World Karate Championships.

“I was very nervous because it’s a big competition and a big opportunity.

“The last time I was there I was only seven and had only done a few competitions so didn’t really know what was going on, but this time I was more aware.”

Aubree hopes to compete in the World Karate Championships again next year, when they are held in Dundee, by which time she will have moved up to the age 10 category.

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Dundee pupil Elsie Mills, 15, becomes first to receive our new Courier Gold Star award

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
