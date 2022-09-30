REVIEW: A clever, hilarious spin on Don Quixote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: A clever, hilarious spin on Don Quixote

By Peter Cargill
September 30 2022, 5.15pm
Benny Young and Sean Connor in a scene from Don Quixote: Man of Clackmannanshire.
Benny Young and Sean Connor in a scene from Don Quixote: Man of Clackmannanshire.

Don is finding his rant levels are at boiling point as the advent of old age is increasingly at odds with the “new age”.

All is not right with the world and something needs to be done in the old style, i.e. injustices must be overcome in the style of an old-fashioned SUPER hero — Don must don the armour, literally.

Hilarious twist on a classic

Writer Ben Lewis has given the Spanish classic a hilarious twist, sometimes pantomimic, in his new play Don Quixote – Man of Clackmannanshire, all played out to a flamenco musical backdrop.

Why Clackmannanshire and flamenco? Why not?

Benny Young and Sean Connor in a scene from the reimagined Don Quixote, Man of Clackmannanshire.

It all adds to the riotous goings-on as Don begins an adventure on his trusty mobility scooter accompanied, albeit reluctantly, by his ever-attentive nephew Sandy on a very uncomfortable child’s bike.

Don is also trying to avoid the social care authorities.

This joint venture between Dundee Rep and Perth Theatre is an intriguing tale with a serious undertone, but seamlessly mixing the real with the surreal and an entertainment value  that is so valuable in these troubled times.

Don on a mobility scooter

Benny Young brings eccentricity to a high level as Don with an agility that belies his need for a mobility scooter.

But he gives Don such a sympathetic mien that you can’t just dismiss him as an old fool — you want to be on his side, you want him to “save the world.”

River City’s Sean Connor is the perfect foil as Sandy. His homespun and perfectly logical answers in response to his uncle’s ravings are neatly disguised as gormless naivety.

Great performances

Nicole Sawyerr and Dundee Rep Ensemble members Emily Winter and Irene Macdougall (her conspiracy theorist was memorable) are a busy trio in a plethora of parts.

Benny Young plays Don.

They also bring scene-shifting to new heights in flamenco fashion, beautifully choreographed by Perth’s artistic director Lu Kemp and movement director Chris Stuart Wilson.

And any review would not be complete without a mention of the ever-present flamenco guitarists Paddy Anderson (composer) and Pablo Dominguez (sound designer). Their contribution is incalculable.

You can love Don or dismiss him as an old, demented crank. But he should not be ignored and you can get a chance to share his journey at Dundee Rep until October 15, then at Perth Theatre from October 25 to November 5.

4

