REVIEW: A clever, hilarious spin on Don Quixote

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Don is finding his rant levels are at boiling point as the advent of old age is increasingly at odds with the “new age”.

All is not right with the world and something needs to be done in the old style, i.e. injustices must be overcome in the style of an old-fashioned SUPER hero — Don must don the armour, literally.

Hilarious twist on a classic

Writer Ben Lewis has given the Spanish classic a hilarious twist, sometimes pantomimic, in his new play Don Quixote – Man of Clackmannanshire, all played out to a flamenco musical backdrop.

Why Clackmannanshire and flamenco? Why not?

It all adds to the riotous goings-on as Don begins an adventure on his trusty mobility scooter accompanied, albeit reluctantly, by his ever-attentive nephew Sandy on a very uncomfortable child’s bike.

Don is also trying to avoid the social care authorities.

This joint venture between Dundee Rep and Perth Theatre is an intriguing tale with a serious undertone, but seamlessly mixing the real with the surreal and an entertainment value that is so valuable in these troubled times.

Don on a mobility scooter

Benny Young brings eccentricity to a high level as Don with an agility that belies his need for a mobility scooter.

But he gives Don such a sympathetic mien that you can’t just dismiss him as an old fool — you want to be on his side, you want him to “save the world.”

River City’s Sean Connor is the perfect foil as Sandy. His homespun and perfectly logical answers in response to his uncle’s ravings are neatly disguised as gormless naivety.

Great performances

Nicole Sawyerr and Dundee Rep Ensemble members Emily Winter and Irene Macdougall (her conspiracy theorist was memorable) are a busy trio in a plethora of parts.

They also bring scene-shifting to new heights in flamenco fashion, beautifully choreographed by Perth’s artistic director Lu Kemp and movement director Chris Stuart Wilson.

And any review would not be complete without a mention of the ever-present flamenco guitarists Paddy Anderson (composer) and Pablo Dominguez (sound designer). Their contribution is incalculable.

You can love Don or dismiss him as an old, demented crank. But he should not be ignored and you can get a chance to share his journey at Dundee Rep until October 15, then at Perth Theatre from October 25 to November 5.