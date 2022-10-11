6 ways of dancing through the ages – which is your favourite?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A night out at the dancing has been a staple of our social life through the generations. It’s where friendships form and lifelong love affairs begin.

This autumn a new exhibition at Perth Museum & Art Gallery called Are You Going to the Dancing? A Century of Perthshire Nightlife will explore nights out through the decades.

To mark this event, we thought we’d look back at some of the dance crazes that swept the nation over the past 100 years. Take a look at 6 styles of dancing through the ages and see if you can pick a favourite.

6 styles of dancing through the ages

Swing

As the nation recovered from the war, in the 20s, dance halls started to open across Perthshire, and for the next couple of decades, swing was the thing. Inspired by the jazz coming out of Harlem in the US, this free-moving dance style offered a complete release from the stresses of life. There were several different types, from the Charleston to the Jitterbug, but all were fast-moving and like nothing that had come before. Move forward to the 40s, and swing took hold in Perth as teenagers finally got their own venue. The City Hall started offering “modern in the large hall and old time in the lesser”. Now the young were able to jive and boogie-woogie together on a Saturday night.

Bop

Swing had broken new ground, but there’s always an appetite for change, and in the 50s, bop satisfied that thirst. As the Saturday night crowds gathered in City Hall, they were likely moving to the beats of hits like Brenda Lee’s ‘Rock the Bop’ and ‘Let’s go to the Hop’ by Danny and the Juniors. The dance was fun, with quick steps to the left and right and funky walks.

The Twist

Dancing through the ages, we reach the vibrant 60s! This decade saw a cultural revolution and the growth of rock and pop. Perth was swept up in that wave, with City Hall playing host to big names such as Lulu, The Kinks and The Small Faces. Famously David Bowie performed at the Salutation Hotel (affectionately known as The Sally) in 1969 during an early UK tour. But the dance craze that sparked the decade into life was the twist. Fuelled by Chubby Checker’s early 60s hits ‘The Twist’ and ‘Let’s Twist Again’, its exaggerated gyrating of the hips meant it was just risqué enough to be challenging convention.

Disco

There was no doubt about the phenomenon of the 70s as flower power gave way to a disco daze. It was a colourful time with bright, spinning lights, vibrant, wide-collared shirts and flares. Revellers were still packing out City Hall and The Sally, but the decade also saw the rise of the mobile DJ, who would tour the area with hits from the likes of Disco Queen Donna Summer.

Breakdancing

In the 80s, nightclubs were really getting into their swing. Perth saw venues such as The York House become go-to venues for trendy nightlife. Disco was still alive and kicking, not least at Charterhouse, which saw the groovy tunes blasted out every night. But if one dance style stood out, it was the eye-catching form of breakdancing. With its elaborate spins and flips, it wasn’t for everyone. But anyone who saw it performed couldn’t help but be impressed by its skill and athleticism.

House

Indie had really hit the Perth scene at the end of the 80s. The Riverside and Bianco’s saw success with clubs such as Oblivion, The Strasbourg Club and The Jolt. As the 90s got going, a new craze was grabbing attention. House music found a foothold in The Fair City when Roxanne’s launched the Rhumba Club in 1991. There were no rehearsed moves, just a freeform expression of enjoyment of the music. It was raw, it was sweaty, and it was wildly popular.

So are you going to the dancing?

Since the millennium, much has changed on the dance front in Perth. City Hall finally closed its doors in 2005, but there are still plenty of venues for clubbers, such as The Loft, The Bank and The Ice Factory.

Looking back over the past 100 years, we’ve seen fashions come and go, attitudes change, and society evolve. But through it all, one thing’s for sure – Perth has kept dancing.