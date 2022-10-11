6 ways of dancing through the ages – which is your favourite?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
6 ways of dancing through the ages – which is your favourite?

In Partnership with Culture Perth
October 11 2022, 1.08pm
The Rockin Ravens dance troupe jumping - article about dancing through the ages
The Rockin Ravens, from Perth Museum & Art Gallery's Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition.

A night out at the dancing has been a staple of our social life through the generations. It’s where friendships form and lifelong love affairs begin.

This autumn a new exhibition at Perth Museum & Art Gallery called Are You Going to the Dancing? A Century of Perthshire Nightlife will explore nights out through the decades.

To mark this event, we thought we’d look back at some of the dance crazes that swept the nation over the past 100 years. Take a look at 6 styles of dancing through the ages and see if you can pick a favourite.

6 styles of dancing through the ages

Swing

As the nation recovered from the war, in the 20s, dance halls started to open across Perthshire, and for the next couple of decades, swing was the thing. Inspired by the jazz coming out of Harlem in the US, this free-moving dance style offered a complete release from the stresses of life. There were several different types, from the Charleston to the Jitterbug, but all were fast-moving and like nothing that had come before. Move forward to the 40s, and swing took hold in Perth as teenagers finally got their own venue. The City Hall started offering “modern in the large hall and old time in the lesser”. Now the young were able to jive and boogie-woogie together on a Saturday night.

Bop

Swing had broken new ground, but there’s always an appetite for change, and in the 50s, bop satisfied that thirst. As the Saturday night crowds gathered in City Hall, they were likely moving to the beats of hits like Brenda Lee’s ‘Rock the Bop’ and ‘Let’s go to the Hop’ by Danny and the Juniors. The dance was fun, with quick steps to the left and right and funky walks.

Group of 1970s dancers in old photo
Group of 1970’s dancers, as photographed by Stuart Ross.

The Twist

Dancing through the ages, we reach the vibrant 60s! This decade saw a cultural revolution and the growth of rock and pop. Perth was swept up in that wave, with City Hall playing host to big names such as Lulu, The Kinks and The Small Faces. Famously David Bowie performed at the Salutation Hotel (affectionately known as The Sally) in 1969 during an early UK tour. But the dance craze that sparked the decade into life was the twist. Fuelled by Chubby Checker’s early 60s hits ‘The Twist’ and ‘Let’s Twist Again’, its exaggerated gyrating of the hips meant it was just risqué enough to be challenging convention.

Disco

An image from a disco dance championship, part of Perth Museum and Art Gallery's Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition. - dancing through the ages article
An image from a disco dance championship, part of Perth Museum & Art Gallery’s Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition.

There was no doubt about the phenomenon of the 70s as flower power gave way to a disco daze. It was a colourful time with bright, spinning lights, vibrant, wide-collared shirts and flares. Revellers were still packing out City Hall and The Sally, but the decade also saw the rise of the mobile DJ, who would tour the area with hits from the likes of Disco Queen Donna Summer.

Breakdancing

In the 80s, nightclubs were really getting into their swing. Perth saw venues such as The York House become go-to venues for trendy nightlife. Disco was still alive and kicking, not least at Charterhouse, which saw the groovy tunes blasted out every night. But if one dance style stood out, it was the eye-catching form of breakdancing. With its elaborate spins and flips, it wasn’t for everyone. But anyone who saw it performed couldn’t help but be impressed by its skill and athleticism.

old picture of 2 dancers at York House, part of Perth Museum and Gallery's Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition.
Dancers at York House, part of Perth Museum and Gallery’s Are You Going to the Dancing exhibition.

House

Group of girls on a night out in the 90s - dancing through the ages article
A group of youngsters on a night out in the 1990s, photographed by Graeme Morrison.

Indie had really hit the Perth scene at the end of the 80s. The Riverside and Bianco’s saw success with clubs such as Oblivion, The Strasbourg Club and The Jolt. As the 90s got going, a new craze was grabbing attention. House music found a foothold in The Fair City when Roxanne’s launched the Rhumba Club in 1991. There were no rehearsed moves, just a freeform expression of enjoyment of the music. It was raw, it was sweaty, and it was wildly popular.

Clubgoers in the 1990s - dancing through the ages article
A group of clubgoers in the 1990s, as photographed by Graeme Morrison.

So are you going to the dancing?

Since the millennium, much has changed on the dance front in Perth. City Hall finally closed its doors in 2005, but there are still plenty of venues for clubbers, such as The Loft, The Bank and The Ice Factory.

Looking back over the past 100 years, we’ve seen fashions come and go, attitudes change, and society evolve. But through it all, one thing’s for sure – Perth has kept dancing.

