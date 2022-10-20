REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Shirley Valentine is a funny, charming delight

By Peter Cargill
October 20 2022, 5.30pm
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine.

Playwright, composer, lyricist — Willy Russell’s all-round talents often involve heroines.

Rita, Mrs Johnstone (tissues should be issued free with every Blood Brothers programme) and Shirley have all had critics dusting off their book of superlatives.

And, now, Shirley Valentine’s defiant ‘trip to Greece’ has come to Pitlochry in a joint production with An Tobar and Mull Theatre.

Add Sally Reid to the list

While every aficionado will put Pauline Collins on a pedestal as the original Shirley in London and on Broadway and film, you can add former Perth Youth Theatre actress Sally Reid to the hall of Shirley fame.

It’s as far away from her famed PC Sarah Fletcher in BBC TV’s Scots Squad as you can get —broad Liverpudlian accent notwithstanding.

Clever lighting shifts the scene from kitchen to Greece in Shirley Valentine.

Poor Shirley is stuck in her humdrum life with Joe, whose meal of egg and chips is the highlight of the day.

At home, Shirley prefers to vent her spleen and frustrations in conversation with the kitchen wall. In fact, it’s her only option.

In a desire to get out of the boredom of her current situation, she wrestles with her conscience when the opportunity comes for a trip to Greece with her best friend.

A note is left on the table — “Gone to Greece, back in two weeks.” But will she come home again?

High on personality

It is a mark of his genius, that Mr Russell’s plethora of one-liners has stood the test of time and just as funny and relevant today.

While this monologue may be low on personnel, it is high on personality as the 42-year-old Shirley shakes off Mrs Bradshaw’s dull persona to relive the youthful vitality of Miss Valentine.

Pitlochry’s artistic director Elizabeth Newman and designer Emily James have crafted a delight of a production, with clever lighting effects by Jeanine Byrne, to convey the contrast between a suburban kitchen and getting the sand between the toes on a Greek shoreline.

Shirley Valentine is at Pitlochry until October 29. Conveying the heat of the Grecian sun will test Ms Reid’s acting skills when she goes island-hopping to Iona and Mull in November.

 

 

