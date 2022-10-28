GIG GUIDE: Punk fests to get the bones rattling at Halloween

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Punk followers are revelling in the prospect of a brace of blistering noisefests this weekend.

Tonight sees the return of Dundee’s epic Punktoberfest to Beat Generator, with annual fundraiser Punkoween set to provide its own furious aural assault at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys on Sunday.

The two-day Beat G extravaganza is being headed up by former Stiff Little Fingers six-stringer Henry Cluney and his XSLF combo.

They’re on along with Janus Stark – led by former Prodigy tour guitarist Gizz Butt – Midlands hardcore four-piece Brassick and hard-hitting Oi! thugs Load.

There’s more…

Other noiseniks on the bill include The Eddies, Toxik Ephex, Divide, Fauves, Liarbilitys, Undurskin, 2 Sevens, Gimme Gimme Gimmes, Dead City Rebels, Uganda’s Moonshine Epidemic, May Contain Nuts, David Delinquent And The IOUs, Il Complesso, The Red Eyes, My Pet Rocket and The Lackeys.

The Thirteen Records-backed noisefest starts shortly after 7pm tonight, before resuming at 1pm tomorrow.

For its part, the all-day Punkoween boasts a line-up comprising such anarchic talents as Goodbye Blue Monday, Hard Stare, Buzzbomb, Overbites, Kamihamiha, the aforementioned Delinquent and co, Guillotines, Caitlin Day, Dog Eared, Radio Chip Pan, For Pony, He Lies Still and Kyle Duffy.

The Dunfermline Food Bank benefit blasts off at 2pm on Sunday, with tickets £15 at the door.

Eagles soundalikes

Separately, PJ’s has Eagles soundalikes Desperados on their home turf tonight, with support from slide guitarist Ronnie Lessels and acoustic queen Sophie De Rose.

The covers theme continues at Canmore Street tomorrow with an electropop double bill from Human League tribute Love Distraction and Depeche Mode homage Enjoy The Silence.

Dunfermline troubadour Michael Law provides a set ahead of the English outfits.

Still in Fife, it’s punk-meets-blues troubadour Thee Rag’N’Bone Man plus support at McQ’s Upstairs At Coady’s in Dunfermline tonight.

Police and Eagles devotee Gus Boyd plays classic rock covers at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge on Sunday, with input from video producer, engineer and ex-Alison Moyet and Eddi Reader cohort Kris Bonthrone.

Elsewhere, sickness has forced London-born songsmith Jake Morley – he’s supported They Might Be Giants, Ed Sheeran and Joe Bonamassa – to pull out of three Courier Country gigs that had been due to start tonight at Lintrathen in Angus.

Morley, who released his debut album Many Fish To Fry in 2011, had also been due at Carnoustie’s Dibble Tree Theatre tomorrow and the Larick Centre in Tayport on Sunday afternoon, but lingering Covid symptoms have put paid to those plans.

Country rock in Perth

Meanwhile, Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio welcomes country rocker Jill Jackson tomorrow.

The Paisley-raised performer released her sixth solo album in 16 years back in May, entitled Yours Aye.

She made a big Fair City impression at late July’s all-star Nanci Griffith celebration at Perth Concert Hall, part of this year’s one-night Southern Fried Festival.

Previously lead singer with noughties pop-rockers Speedway, Jill’s songwriting is heavily influenced by such greats as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris.

She’s worked closely with ex-Bible frontman Boo Hewerdine on her latest opus.

Two for one

In Kinross, there’s a chance to catch two acclaimed American songsmiths for the price of one when Warner E Hodges and Ryan Hamilton co-headline at Green Hotel on Sunday.

Nashville-raised Hodges is widely known as axemeister-in-chief with cowpunk pioneers Jason And The Scorchers and ex-Georgia Satellites leader Dan Baird’s band Homemade Sin.

Texas-based Hamilton has collaborated with Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick in supergroup People On Vacation, also releasing a clutch of albums in recent years both solo and with his bands The Traitors and Harlequin Ghosts.

Band of Friends

They’re followed by longtime Rory Gallagher sidekick Gerry McAvoy, who hits the Green with his Band Of Friends on Thursday.

The bassist played with late Northern Irish blues rock legend Gallagher from 1971 to 1991, completing his autobiography Riding Shotgun in 2005.

McAvoy formed Band Of Friends in 2012 and its line-up further boasts Rory’s one-time drummer Brendan O’Neill and guitarists Paul Rose and Jim Kirkpatrick, who also provides vocals.

Back in Dundee, Church has its own blast of blues rock on Thursday courtesy of Gerry Jablonski Band.

Alt-folk Scottish Album of the Year Award nominees Constant Follower are at Montrose Playhouse on Tuesday – a show put together by the town’s Mo’ Fidelity Records and St Cyrus-based songwriter Adam Ross.