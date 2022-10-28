GIG GUIDE: Punk fests to get the bones rattling at Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Punk fests to get the bones rattling at Halloween

By Andrew Welsh
October 28 2022, 8.00am
Gizz Butt leads Janus Stark to Punktoberfest at Dundee's Beat Generator this weekend.
Punk followers are revelling in the prospect of a brace of blistering noisefests this weekend.

Punk followers are revelling in the prospect of a brace of blistering noisefests this weekend.

Tonight sees the return of Dundee’s epic Punktoberfest to Beat Generator, with annual fundraiser Punkoween set to provide its own furious aural assault at Dunfermline’s PJ Molloys on Sunday.

The two-day Beat G extravaganza is being headed up by former Stiff Little Fingers six-stringer Henry Cluney and his XSLF combo.

Perth Theatre hosts Americana star Jill Jackson tomorrow.

They’re on along with Janus Stark – led by former Prodigy tour guitarist Gizz Butt – Midlands hardcore four-piece Brassick and hard-hitting Oi! thugs Load.

There’s more…

Other noiseniks on the bill include The Eddies, Toxik Ephex, Divide, Fauves, Liarbilitys, Undurskin, 2 Sevens, Gimme Gimme Gimmes, Dead City Rebels, Uganda’s Moonshine Epidemic, May Contain Nuts, David Delinquent And The IOUs, Il Complesso, The Red Eyes, My Pet Rocket and The Lackeys.

The Thirteen Records-backed noisefest starts shortly after 7pm tonight, before resuming at 1pm tomorrow.

For its part, the all-day Punkoween boasts a line-up comprising such anarchic talents as Goodbye Blue Monday, Hard Stare, Buzzbomb, Overbites, Kamihamiha, the aforementioned Delinquent and co, Guillotines, Caitlin Day, Dog Eared, Radio Chip Pan, For Pony, He Lies Still and Kyle Duffy.

The Dunfermline Food Bank benefit blasts off at 2pm on Sunday, with tickets £15 at the door.

Eagles soundalikes

Separately, PJ’s has Eagles soundalikes Desperados on their home turf tonight, with support from slide guitarist Ronnie Lessels and acoustic queen Sophie De Rose.

The covers theme continues at Canmore Street tomorrow with an electropop double bill from Human League tribute Love Distraction and Depeche Mode homage Enjoy The Silence.

Acoustic queen Sophie De Rose supports Eagles tribute band Desperados tonight.

Dunfermline troubadour Michael Law provides a set ahead of the English outfits.

Still in Fife, it’s punk-meets-blues troubadour Thee Rag’N’Bone Man plus support at McQ’s Upstairs At Coady’s in Dunfermline tonight.

Police and Eagles devotee Gus Boyd plays classic rock covers at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge on Sunday, with input from video producer, engineer and ex-Alison Moyet and Eddi Reader cohort Kris Bonthrone.

Elsewhere, sickness has forced London-born songsmith Jake Morley – he’s supported They Might Be Giants, Ed Sheeran and Joe Bonamassa – to pull out of three Courier Country gigs that had been due to start tonight at Lintrathen in Angus.

Morley, who released his debut album Many Fish To Fry in 2011, had also been due at Carnoustie’s Dibble Tree Theatre tomorrow and the Larick Centre in Tayport on Sunday afternoon, but lingering Covid symptoms have put paid to those plans.

Country rock in Perth

Meanwhile, Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio welcomes country rocker Jill Jackson tomorrow.

The Paisley-raised performer released her sixth solo album in 16 years back in May,  entitled Yours Aye.

She made a big Fair City impression at late July’s all-star Nanci Griffith celebration at Perth Concert Hall, part of this year’s one-night Southern Fried Festival.

Previously lead singer with noughties pop-rockers Speedway, Jill’s songwriting is heavily influenced by such greats as Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline and Emmylou Harris.

She’s worked closely with ex-Bible frontman Boo Hewerdine on her latest opus.

Two for one

In Kinross, there’s a chance to catch two acclaimed American songsmiths for the price of one when Warner E Hodges and Ryan Hamilton co-headline at Green Hotel on Sunday.

Nashville-raised Hodges is widely known as axemeister-in-chief with cowpunk pioneers Jason And The Scorchers and ex-Georgia Satellites leader Dan Baird’s band Homemade Sin.

Texas-based Hamilton has collaborated with Bowling For Soup frontman Jaret Reddick in supergroup People On Vacation, also releasing a clutch of albums in recent years both solo and with his bands The Traitors and Harlequin Ghosts.

Band of Friends

They’re followed by longtime Rory Gallagher sidekick Gerry McAvoy, who hits the Green with his Band Of Friends on Thursday.

The bassist played with late Northern Irish blues rock legend Gallagher from 1971 to 1991, completing his autobiography Riding Shotgun in 2005.

McAvoy formed Band Of Friends in 2012 and its line-up further boasts Rory’s one-time drummer Brendan O’Neill and guitarists Paul Rose and Jim Kirkpatrick, who also provides vocals.

Back in Dundee, Church has its own blast of blues rock on Thursday courtesy of Gerry Jablonski Band.

Alt-folk Scottish Album of the Year Award nominees Constant Follower are at Montrose Playhouse on Tuesday – a show put together by the town’s Mo’ Fidelity Records and St Cyrus-based songwriter Adam Ross.

