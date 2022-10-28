Dundee’s Jordan McGhee on ‘big expectations’, Queen’s Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A big club with big expectation, Dundee need to start putting wins on the board to realise their ambition.

That’s the thoughts of Jordan McGhee as the Dark Blues prepare for a crunch Championship clash at Queen’s Park tonight.

Victory will see the Dens men overtake the Spiders in a very tight table, while defeat would open up a five-point gap between the sides.

Leaving Dundee playing catch-up in the race for promotion.

Heading into his fourth season at the club, McGhee knows all about the demands that surround the Dark Blues and where they are expected to be.

“It is such a big club with big expectations. The sky’s the limit for the club really,” the 26-year-old said.

“We need to get back to the Premiership which is where I believe Dundee should be.

“Moving to such a great facility at Gardyne was a big step in the right direction.

“We can use that to our advantage.”

Dangerous

The Spiders welcome the Dark Blues to their temporary Ochilview home tonight on the back of a 4-0 success at high-flying Partick Thistle.

The Dark Blues, meanwhile, head into the contest following a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Morton after being knocked out of the League Cup at Rangers.

They have, though, defeated Owen Coyle’s side twice already this term, beating them at Ochilview in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

The second was a 3-0 win at Dens Park but McGhee insists Dundee can’t afford to assume they will make it three from three.

“Even in the game we won 3-0, they were still a good outfit going forward,” McGhee said.

“They have players who can take a man on and be dangerous.

“Having said that, we have started to defend better recently.

“So hopefully we can nullify their threat and stamp our authority on the game middle to front, create chances and get goals.

“We won down there in the cup but we are under no illusions that it will be a completely different game.

“We’re three unbeaten just now so we need to build on that, ploughing through and picking up points.

“We need to make sure we are up there toward the end of the season.”

‘Commuting with Gowser has aged me five years!’

Over three years at Dundee has meant over three years of commuting for Glasgow-based McGhee.

And he jokes spending a couple of hours each day in car with team-mate Paul McGowan hasn’t always been easy.

“I have commuted with Gowser which has probably put five years on me!” McGhee said with a cheeky grin.

“I have put up with him all that time. To be fair, with age he has become used to the travelling and he tends to chill out in the back on his phone.

“When I first signed we had Josh Todd, Graham Dorrans, Kane Hemmings and Gowser.

“It was a full car but now it is just the three of us with Lee Ashcroft.

“He is a great guy but he does have that weird side to him that not many people know about until you share a dressing-room and a car with him.

“But the three of us know each other inside out.

“You are in the car with two good characters and you can share stories and experiences of the game.

“It can be difficult on the legs sometimes but it is what you sign up for.

“Hopefully it will all be worth it come the end of the season.

“That’s what you get out of bed for in the morning – to be successful.”