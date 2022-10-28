Dundee’s Jordan McGhee on ‘big expectations’, Queen’s Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee’s Jordan McGhee on ‘big expectations’, Queen’s Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

By George Cran
October 28 2022, 8.00am Updated: October 28 2022, 9.32am
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).

A big club with big expectation, Dundee need to start putting wins on the board to realise their ambition.

That’s the thoughts of Jordan McGhee as the Dark Blues prepare for a crunch Championship clash at Queen’s Park tonight.

Victory will see the Dens men overtake the Spiders in a very tight table, while defeat would open up a five-point gap between the sides.

Leaving Dundee playing catch-up in the race for promotion.

Heading into his fourth season at the club, McGhee knows all about the demands that surround the Dark Blues and where they are expected to be.

“It is such a big club with big expectations. The sky’s the limit for the club really,” the 26-year-old said.

Jordan McGhee was unveiled in June 2019 (Image: SNS).

“We need to get back to the Premiership which is where I believe Dundee should be.

“Moving to such a great facility at Gardyne was a big step in the right direction.

“We can use that to our advantage.”

Dangerous

The Spiders welcome the Dark Blues to their temporary Ochilview home tonight on the back of a 4-0 success at high-flying Partick Thistle.

The Dark Blues, meanwhile, head into the contest following a disappointing 0-0 home draw with Morton after being knocked out of the League Cup at Rangers.

They have, though, defeated Owen Coyle’s side twice already this term, beating them at Ochilview in the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup.

Zach Robinson in front of the South Enclosure after his stellar strike against Queen's Park.
Zach Robinson in front of the South Enclosure after his stellar strike against Queen’s Park.

The second was a 3-0 win at Dens Park but McGhee insists Dundee can’t afford to assume they will make it three from three.

“Even in the game we won 3-0, they were still a good outfit going forward,” McGhee said.

“They have players who can take a man on and be dangerous.

“Having said that, we have started to defend better recently.

“So hopefully we can nullify their threat and stamp our authority on the game middle to front, create chances and get goals.

Simon Murray will face his old team on Friday (Image: SNS).

“We won down there in the cup but we are under no illusions that it will be a completely different game.

“We’re three unbeaten just now so we need to build on that, ploughing through and picking up points.

“We need to make sure we are up there toward the end of the season.”

‘Commuting with Gowser has aged me five years!’

Over three years at Dundee has meant over three years of commuting for Glasgow-based McGhee.

And he jokes spending a couple of hours each day in car with team-mate Paul McGowan hasn’t always been easy.

“I have commuted with Gowser which has probably put five years on me!” McGhee said with a cheeky grin.

Dundee’s Paul McGowan.

“I have put up with him all that time. To be fair, with age he has become used to the travelling and he tends to chill out in the back on his phone.

“When I first signed we had Josh Todd, Graham Dorrans, Kane Hemmings and Gowser.

“It was a full car but now it is just the three of us with Lee Ashcroft.

“He is a great guy but he does have that weird side to him that not many people know about until you share a dressing-room and a car with him.

“But the three of us know each other inside out.

“You are in the car with two good characters and you can share stories and experiences of the game.

“It can be difficult on the legs sometimes but it is what you sign up for.

“Hopefully it will all be worth it come the end of the season.

“That’s what you get out of bed for in the morning – to be successful.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented