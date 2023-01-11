Lost village: The abandoned north-east community engulfed in sand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Lost village: The abandoned north-east community engulfed in sand

By Gayle Ritchie
January 11 2023, 11.45am
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.
Gayle's Labrador in front of the ruins of the 12th Century Forvie Kirk - the only reminder of the 'lost' community.

Gayle explores the ‘lost’ village of Forvie – and the ruins of a 12th-Century kirk – on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The barren sands between the coastal villages of Newburgh and Collieston have a stark, otherworldly feel about them.

Huge dunes dominate the landscape, reducing walkers to tiny specks as they explore.

While the area teems with wildlife, it’s devoid of a human population.

However, people did live at the edge of Forvie’s shifting sand dune system for hundreds of years, possibly as far back as the 700s.

There was once a thriving community here, with inhabitants able to easily source everything they needed – there was a fresh burn nearby, access to shell fish at the beach, heather for thatching roofs, and plenty of fertile land to farm.

But with the dunes migrating into the area, life became increasingly intolerable for residents.

Sunset on Forvie Sands – a spectacle enjoyed by many over the centuries.

Abandoned

Legend has it that Forvie village was abandoned after a catastrophic nine-day storm in August 1413.

It was said to have engulfed the houses in sand, leaving only the haunting, half-submerged shell of the kirk.

I’ve long enjoyed exploring this scenic, windswept coastline, whether a jaunt along the beach, or a stroll north, past the ‘lost’ village, to gorgeous Hackley Bay.

As 2023 kicked into action, I set off with my dog Toby for one of the first ‘proper’ walks I’d had in months, thanks to an ankle injury.

Progress was slower than normal, but that gave me time to take in the stunning, if somewhat desolate, landscape.

Through the trees

Starting off at Waterside car park just north of Newburgh, we headed through a copse of trees, turning left away from the estuary and onto a farm track.

We soon came upon an old railway carriage, once used as a base for the local model flying club, now in a state of dilapidation.

Once through a gate, we made our way uphill through grassy dunes and heath-land, with views of the North Sea and distant wind farm opening before us.

Drifting sand and marram grass on the dunes at Sands of Forvie NNR. Picture: Lorne Gill.

After around 20 minutes, the track split – left to the village or straight on to the beach. With the sun dipping, we headed down to the shore to check out the views first.

The sunset was absolutely breathtaking, the golden rays of the giant ball of fire working their winter magic and reflecting off the cold, silvery water.

Salmon bothy

En route to the village, we passed the ruins of Rockend salmon bothy, its fireplace still visible.

Even in the early 1990s, long after sand had crept up its walls, it was still a working site, but with the decline in salmon came the demise of the fishing industry.

Toby checks out the ruined salmon bothy.

The village itself is long gone, but archaeologists who excavated the site in the 1950s described it as several long rectangular huts “built of roughly-shaped stones and red clay” – and the foundations may still be preserved under the sand.

The ruined church – St Adamnan’s Kirk – today serves as the only reminder of the community.

Gayle explores the ruined kirk.

From around 1100, Forvie locals came here to pray, hear sermons and bury their dead. But by the late 1600s it was covered by sand.

Archaeological finds

Human remains were found here in 2007, indicating that a graveyard once lay to the south and west.

Other archaeological finds included coins, fragments of medieval pottery, remnants of stained glass windows and the granite baptismal font.

Dr Harry Milne, lecturer at Culterty Field Station points to an iron age stone circle at Sands of Forvie in 1976.

Celtic saint

The kirk is thought to have been founded in the 7th century by the Celtic Saint Adamnan, who went on to become third Abbot of Iona and biographer of St Colomba.

Every year a service commemorating his life is held in the ruins, with worshippers often battling gales and rain to reach the atmospheric spot.

Another legend holds that the village was cursed in 1391 by three sisters who’d been driven out to sea in a leaky boat to deny them their inheritance.

When they reached land, they prayed for the land to be made worthless. The story goes the curse said: “Let nought be found in Forvie’s glebe, but thistle, bent (marram grass) and sand.”

And, of course, what happened? A storm raged for nine days until the village was buried under the sand…

Shifting sands

The towering dunes continue to shift and migrate – and the landscape here has been likened to the Sahara desert.

This ever-changing environment is an important habitat for birds, and in fact Forvie boasts the largest breeding population of sandwich terns on Scotland’s east coast.

Gayle’s dog enjoys the stunning sunset.

It’s a haven for seals, too. The best vantage point is near the mouth of the River Ythan at Newburgh where they come ashore to rest at a large “haul-out”.



Certainly, Forvie is a great place to go if you want to blow off any festering festive cobwebs.

Learn about history, check out the wildlife, collect driftwood, and be constantly reminded that the wind and the tide are king and queen!

Down on the beach.
  • The Sands of Forvie boasts the fifth largest sand dune system in Britain. For more information see nature.scot

