REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

REVIEW: Who needs Vienna when the RSNO brings it to us?

By Garry Fraser
January 9 2023, 3.13pm
The RSNO in performance.
The RSNO in performance.

On my bucket list is a trip to Vienna for the annual New Year’s Day concert, an evening of wall-to-wall music from the Strauss family and other contemporaries.

But who needs the Vienna Musikverein, the Vienna Symphony Orchestra and the blue Danube when you have the Perth Concert Hall, the RSNO and the silvery Tay?

The concert on Friday night was ample compensation for not jetting to the Austrian capital.

Conductor David Niemann.

The Blue Danube was there, of course – no Viennese Gala would be complete without this famous waltz. There were also polkas, marches and an unusual quadrille, interspersed with song, which made for an evening that bubbled and fizzed.

It was also delivered with a barrowload of flair and panache by the orchestra, conductor David Niemann and tenor Jamie MacDougall.

Top-class tenor

In fact, there was reason to call it the MacDougall Show, such was his top-class contribution.

His five songs, ranging from the Neapolitan Paolo Tosti to the Charles Marshall’s I hear you Calling Me, were magnificent, the latter especially so.

Tenor Jamie MacDougall.

Add that excellence to pithy introductions and you have a fine compere, the ideal link between instrument and song. Basically, he was in his element and unwittingly stole the show.

Niemann, in this his Scottish debut, also had a major role to play.

Strauss to perfection

Music by Johann Strauss needs an elasticity, a sort of rubato and non-rigid interpretation that makes the music breath. This he did to perfection, I felt, as well as making the music flow when it had to.

However, he tended to push the boundaries of this in the Blue Danube where a hiatus almost became a pause.

The orchestra? It goes without saying that their performance was out of the top drawer, relishing the departure from their normal symphonic routine.

The RSNO under the baton.

Bracketed by the overture to Fledermaus and the evergreen Radetzky March – father Strauss’ only contribution to the evening – the music flowed like the Danube itself, peppered with solos that sparkled like diamonds.

The inclusion of a Brahms Hungarian Dance and the pizzicato movement from Delibes’ Sylvia broke the routine slightly.

I bet the second violins and violas welcomed this as it gave them a break from their “rest, two, three” three-in-a-bar state of affairs that constituted the majority of their involvement.

Unusual piece

Another unusual piece was Strauss the Younger’s Kunstler Quadrille, in which he “borrows” snatches of well-known melodies. There were too many to count but I recognised a few including The Carnival of Venice, an aria from The Magic Flute and Mendelssohn’s Wedding March

There was a huge turn-out at the concert hall, proving that this music has an important niche in the classical music scene.

It remains to be seen, however, that if the main composer on the programme had started with another S, like Sibelius, Smetana or Shostakovich, would it have provided a similarly enthusiastic audience?

I’d like to think that audiences, whilst enjoying the frivolity of music of Strauss, can also get to grips with the more serious side of music and achieve the same satisfaction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Aneurin Barnard, pictured at the premiere for Dunkirk, is joining the cast of Doctor Who to play a new character who is described as “mysterious” by the BBC. (PA)
Aneurin Barnard joins cast of Doctor Who to play mysterious character
The Duke of Sussex claimed the Queen Consort ‘sacrificed me on her personal PR altar’, in the latest interview to promote his controversial memoir, Spare (ITV/PA)
Harry accuses Camilla of sacrificing him on ‘her personal PR altar’
More viewers watched BBC’s Happy Valley than tuned into the much-anticipated interview with the Duke of Sussex on ITV, according to overnight figures (Jane Barlow/PA)
More viewers watched Happy Valley than tuned into Harry interview
Alex Jones on BBC Breakfast speaking about her new documentary series looking at fertility (BBC Breakfast)
Alex Jones didn’t want to ‘turn up and just observe’ in new documentary series
Financial adviser Ron Hall, 25, from Essex, is joining Love Island for series nine (ITV)
First partially sighted Love Island contestant and James Bond actress join villa
Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Piers Morgan apologises to Ed Sheeran following Twitter hack
Alan Fletcher plays Karl Kennedy in Australian soap Neighbours (Ian West/PA)
Neighbours’ Alan Fletcher says show was ‘too popular to let slip’ as it returns
Caroline Flack (Matt Crossick/PA)
Harry shares insight into ‘tainted’ relationship with Caroline Flack
Adjoa Andoh (Suki Dhanda/PA)
Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh happy to be ‘gateway’ to Shakespeare
The Duke of Sussex has given the first two of four television interviews about his controversial autobiography Spare (ITV/PA)
All the key quotes from Harry’s first two TV interviews on new memoir

Most Read

1
Dundee's Dens Park.
Former Dundee and Scotland star Leigh Griffiths in court for allegedly kicking flare into…
2
Thomas Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth businessman spent £200k fraud proceeds on gambling and drugs
3
Strathmartine Road. Image: Google Street View
Man, 71, arrested after crash in Dundee
4
Niall McGinn has been out of favour this season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Dunfermline bid to gazump Glentoran with offer for Dundee forward Niall McGinn
5
Fletcher recovered admirably. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why Steven Fletcher was forced to pile on the pounds last week as…
6
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
7
The 1979 and 1980 murders will be under the microscope in a new crime show. Image: DC Thomson.
Templeton Woods murders: Emilia Fox crime show investigates if Carnoustie man was killer
8
From left: Jade, Ben, Chloe and Eric Milne with a tray of their famous fudge donuts in 2019.
‘Really worried’ bakery boss in call to bring back lost St Andrews parking spaces
9
9
Courier - Education - Sheanne Mulholland - EIS New Trade Union Rep Mr Graeme Keir - CR0034472 - Glenrothes - Picture Shows: EIS Trade Union Representative for Fife, Mr Graeme Keir - Thursday 24th March 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Fife teachers using foodbanks, taking second jobs and considering leaving for supermarket jobs
10
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee climate activist collects 55 disposable vapes in one-hour walk through city

More from The Courier

John Potter was speaking ahead of Kelty Hearts' SPFL Trust Trophy quarter-final. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts in SPFL Trust Trophy to win it as John Potter hails 'brilliant'…
Nicola Sturgeon was challenged over the A&E crisis. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon challenged to visit Kirkcaldy hospital to see A&E crisis firsthand
Adam Kim Sharp Kirkcaldy baked potato shop
Kirkcaldy dad recovers to launch new business after Covid left him in a coma
St Johnstone celebrate going 2-0 ahead in their last meeting with Rangers at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone reveal ticket sale details for controversial Rangers clash
Humza Yousaf standing outside Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, next to an ambulance service car.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP can't blame patients for its NHS mismanagement
The trial has heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Human body parts stockpiled at Dundee depot had 'nowhere else to go' court told
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The Game store in Dundee's Murraygate is closing on January 21. Picture shows; The Game store in Dundee. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 09/01/2023
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Having undergone Mercedes-Benz training, the AM Agri team now look forward to supporting Unimog customers Picture shows; AM Agri co-owner and Service Manager Ross Anderson, centre, is pictured with technicians, from left, from left, Andris Petkevics, Kyle Baillie, Allan Graham and Stuart Taylor. . Forfar. Supplied by Mercedes-Benz Trucks Date; 21/12/2022
Forfar's AM Agri wins Unimog dealership for Scotland
Chantelle Cox - mum to one-year-old Harry - has had her leg amputated. Image: Chantelle Cox
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
Luke Donald will have his eyes on several young players at this week's Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Luke Donald needs three or four players to emerge…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented