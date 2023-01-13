Soon Come at DCA, on Jamaican migrants and identity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Soon Come at DCA, on Jamaican migrants and identity

By Chris Mugan
January 13 2023, 10.00am
Soon Come at DCA is Glasgow-based Matthew Arthur Williams' first major British solo show.
Soon Come at DCA is Glasgow-based Matthew Arthur Williams' first major British solo show.

A 20 minute film on the experience of Jamaican immigrants working and living in the English Midlands is the highlight of the current DCA exhibition.

Soon Come is the centrepiece of and shares its title with Matthew Arthur Williams first major British solo show.

He is a Glasgow-based artist becoming known for explorations of identity, especially in terms of race and sexuality.

Photography and film

Although rooted in photography, Matthew has created an atmospheric film from an archive created to document the lives of his maternal grandparents in Stoke-on-Trent, along with his mother who emigrated once they had settled.

Matthew Arthur Williams explores themes of identity, especially in terms of race and sexuality.

Combining sound and music along with images of both the Potteries region and the Caribbean, Matthew hopes the audience can empathise with his family’s story.

He says: “Maintaining a familial archive has always been important to me, and seeing the value in even the smallest things.

“What become more apparent while making the work and still researching was the lack of records that made up the world I knew existed.

“I wanted to share real and personal experiences, because ultimately that is all we have, not a record or theorised idea of someone’s reality.”

Portraiture alongside

Accompanying Soon Come is some of Matthew’s portraiture, shot on the film he prefers to digital cameras, he explains.

A 2019 artist residency at Hospitalfield, Arbroath, proved a stepping stone to today’s work.

“I find there is so much autonomy working with black and white film, and then printing those images,” Matthew says.

“There is a constant connection with the work and the medium. Those who get to view it can feel that tactility and pick up on an artist’s intentions instantly.”

Born and raised in London, Matthew studied art at Manchester before moving to Glasgow in 2014, a city where he now feels settled.

He says: “I love it. I think that’s what has encouraged me to stay there. Like anywhere there is probably a love/hate situation lying somewhere beneath, but I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else more south.”

Hospitalfield residency

In 2019, he took part in an artist residency at Hospitalfield, Arbroath, that he reveals provided an important stepping stone to today’s output.

“I was able to connect with other artists local and international and lay out ways of thinking around my work, which can be seen in the things that I do now,” he says.

“Opportunities such as Hospitalfield are really special places that need to be maintained and receive continuous support.

“To be awarded the time to converse, set out plans for collaboration and, more importantly, digest information is pretty vital for an artist, and it was for me.”

Jamaican phrase

Soon Come’s title comes from a common Jamaican phrase with several, often contradictory meanings,  the artist explains.

“It can mean everything and nothing all at once,” he says. “It holds on to so much promise but not quite telling you when or where.

“At face value, it reads that something or someone will come by soon. But that also may be a bluff.”

DCA describes the phrase here as “a gentle invitation to slow down our thinking in fast-paced environments”. It is certainly worth taking 20 minutes or more to appreciate Matthew’s work.

Soon Come runs at DCA, Dundee, until 26 March

