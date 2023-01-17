Grab yer’ pals this Burns night for a bit of Auld Lang Syne

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Grab yer’ pals this Burns night for a bit of Auld Lang Syne

In partnership with Forbes of Kingennie
January 17 2023, 9.00am
A traditional plate of Haggis, Neeps and Tatties.
Forbes of Kingennie, Dundee, is the perfect spot for your Burns supper celebrations.

Burns night is right around the corner and it’s time to get organised with plans for a traditional supper event.

Every year Scotland celebrates the life and legacy of poet Robert Burns. The celebrations include a traditional meal, poetry and a wee ceilidh.

Traditionally a Burns supper meal includes a Cullen Skink, then a main course of Haggis, Neeps and Tatties then some kind of pudding. Often the pudding is a Cranachan or a Clootie dumpling

This year Forbes of Kingennie country resort, Dundee, is offering a night of Scottish magic with its supper. The night is set to be wonderful. There is also music on offer so guests can do a wee traditional Scottish dance.

The Burns supper event is being held on Friday January 27.

Why choose Forbes of Kingennie for a Burns supper event?

There are so many amazing reasons to choose this beautiful Dundee resort as the location for your Burns night supper. Have a look at this gorgeous view of the location. The resort offers guests a little bit of luxury.

Forbes of Kingennie is in the heart of Angus Glen, which is conveniently located just outside Dundee, making it easily accessible for visitors.

There is breath-taking scenery right on the doorstep of this resort.

Forbes of Kingennie in Dundee.
Forbes of Kingennie is surrounded by luscious scenery.

Forbes of Kingennie is also renowned for its high-class food and drink offerings for customers. The Burns supper event is set to be no exception to this.

What is included in the Burns supper event?

The event includes cover band Scotland Rocks, who will be providing the entertainment and tunes for the evening, so that you can have a wee dance!

There will also be a three-course meal including traditional Scottish dishes such as Cullen Skink, Haggis and Raspberry Cranachan. The Burns supper event begins at 7pm and tickets are £37.50.

The Forbes of Kingennie Burns supper event ticket in Dundee.
The event is set to be a wonderful celebration.

Does this sound like a bit of you? Are you ready to grab yer’ pals for a jig?

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01382 350777 or alternatively emailing. events@forbesofkingennie.com.

To learn more, head to the Forbes of Kingennie Facebook page.

