Grab yer’ pals this Burns night for a bit of Auld Lang Syne

Burns night is right around the corner and it’s time to get organised with plans for a traditional supper event.

Every year Scotland celebrates the life and legacy of poet Robert Burns. The celebrations include a traditional meal, poetry and a wee ceilidh.

Traditionally a Burns supper meal includes a Cullen Skink, then a main course of Haggis, Neeps and Tatties then some kind of pudding. Often the pudding is a Cranachan or a Clootie dumpling

This year Forbes of Kingennie country resort, Dundee, is offering a night of Scottish magic with its supper. The night is set to be wonderful. There is also music on offer so guests can do a wee traditional Scottish dance.

The Burns supper event is being held on Friday January 27.

Why choose Forbes of Kingennie for a Burns supper event?

There are so many amazing reasons to choose this beautiful Dundee resort as the location for your Burns night supper. Have a look at this gorgeous view of the location. The resort offers guests a little bit of luxury.

Forbes of Kingennie is in the heart of Angus Glen, which is conveniently located just outside Dundee, making it easily accessible for visitors.

There is breath-taking scenery right on the doorstep of this resort.

Forbes of Kingennie is also renowned for its high-class food and drink offerings for customers. The Burns supper event is set to be no exception to this.

What is included in the Burns supper event?

The event includes cover band Scotland Rocks, who will be providing the entertainment and tunes for the evening, so that you can have a wee dance!

There will also be a three-course meal including traditional Scottish dishes such as Cullen Skink, Haggis and Raspberry Cranachan. The Burns supper event begins at 7pm and tickets are £37.50.

Does this sound like a bit of you? Are you ready to grab yer’ pals for a jig?

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01382 350777 or alternatively emailing. events@forbesofkingennie.com.

To learn more, head to the Forbes of Kingennie Facebook page.