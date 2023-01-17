Dairy farmers warned of big industry threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dairy farmers warned of big industry threat

By Nancy Nicolson
January 17 2023, 9.48am
PRICE PRESSURE: Returns for farmers and milk processors are falling.
Dairy farmers have been told the greatest threat to their industry is the prospect of a processor going bust because of the gap between the prices they are currently paying producers for raw milk and the falling returns for the end product.

Veteran industry analyst, Chris Walkland, told farmers attending the Semex UK Dairy Conference in Glasgow that the 18p per litre gap is the biggest he has ever seen, and he predicted that by April, milk prices will have fallen from around 48p to between 39-43p per litre.

He said: “Right now it’s time to get real, because the biggest dangers you farmers face are not discretionary pricing or even the large milk price cuts that are coming; the biggest danger you have is a processor going bust.

Chris Walkland addressed the Semex Dairy Conference in Glasgow.

“The risk of a processor failing is as big as it has ever been, and there is no safety net out there any more; there are no co-ops to pick up stranded farmers. And if a processor fails it’s carnage.”

Richard Collins, head of farming for Muller UK and Ireland – the company which recently announced it will be making changes to milk contracts to help stabilise milk prices – confirmed he had never before seen such a gap between the cost of production and commodity returns – but he did not accept processors were in danger.

“It’s inevitable that prices to producers will continue to go down, but it’s essential to strike a balance, because if prices go below the cost of production, milk supplies will quickly dry up,” he said.

“Farmers are concerned and confidence is fragile because they can see what’s happening at commodity level but they also know what their cost of production is.”

Dairy cows at milking time.

Chris Walkland said that Muller contracts would support liquid milk prices in the short term – so long as other processors are able to match them – but in order for the guaranteed price to work, supermarkets would have to “hold the line” on retail prices.

There were anecdotal reports of dairy farmers taking advantage of high market prices for cull cows in order to cut back on production, but while short-term prospects for 2023 were described as “volatile”, all speakers emphasised the long-term potential for a strong UK dairy industry.

Peter Giortz-Carlsen, head of Arla Food Europe – the co-op which has 10,000 farmer owners in seven European countries and processes around 10% of Europe’s milk – said his company was focusing on export opportunities,  driven by demand in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

He said: “It’s easy to feel disheartened, but there is a lot of potential globally. Demand for dairy is growing. For Arla, apart from growing our domestic markets in the UK and
EU, it’s a huge opportunity to export healthy and affordable nutrition to international markets that continue to grow.”

And despite his dire warnings, Chris Walkland said the dairy industry was well organised and had good communicators, putting it in a better
place than the egg or horticultural sectors in difficult negotiations with retailers.

Genetic tool launched to reduce methane emissions
