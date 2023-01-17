LEE WILKIE: Dundee call-offs fuel frustration but boss Gary Bowyer can use that

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s a different kind of frustration at Dens Park just now.

We’re not talking about results on the pitch at the moment, instead we’re talking about the pitch itself.

Dundee and their players have been preparing for games, putting in everything they can only to find out it was all for nothing.

Last Tuesday’s game being called off so late, too, was far more than just frustration for the punters heading to the cup clash with Dunfermline.

Hopefully the weather allows the game to go ahead tonight.

The last thing Gary Bowyer will want right now is a backlog of fixtures to battle through.

Channel frustration

The players, too, will just be desperate to get out on the pitch again after a couple of disappointing results since the turn of the year.

At the end of the day, footballers want to play football.

You train Monday to Friday for a game on a Saturday.

And when that doesn’t happen it is incredibly frustrating.

There’s nothing worse for a footballer so I feel for the Dundee players right now.

They want to play, they want to win. If they haven’t won, they want to do something about it next time.

The job for the coaching staff now is to channel that frustration into something positive for when the games do come back.

You want it to come out as determination and with a positive team spirit.

If Dundee can do that, then they could come out of this mini-break in great shape.

Dunfermline, though, will be confident.