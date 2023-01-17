Dundee boss Gary Bowyer addresses Quinn Coulson trial period as he reveals another trialist set to arrive later this month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has revealed he expects another trialist to arrive at Dens Park this month as he runs the rule over winger Quinn Coulson.

The 19-year-old is a free agent after leaving Raith Rovers in December and has been training with the Dark Blues since last week.

It’s understood he is being looked at for the development team but with the potential to supplement Bowyer’s first team options.

Coulson played 11 times for Rovers this season, though only one of those appearances were as part of the starting XI.

He hasn’t played since coming off the bench in a draw at Inverness on October 22.

It’s his time on loan at Cowdenbeath last season, however, that has been the connection to see him arrive at Dens Park.

“He’s been with us for a few days,” Bowyer said.

“(First-team coach) Scott Paterson knows him from his time at Cowdenbeath.

“He’s a young lad who has come in and trained with us.

“He has looked OK but that’s where we are at the moment with it.”

More trialists?

A number of trialists came in over the summer months for Bowyer to look at as he bid to improve his Dark Blues squad.

However, only Derick Osei did enough to earn a contract with the club.

That contract has now ended early with Bowyer revealing he needed to free up some funds to bring in other players.

So will we see more trialists coming in this month?

“What sometimes happens in January is some clubs who try to help out players get sorted with a new club,” Bowyer added.

“Sometimes you get a player given a free transfer in January to get his career going.

“At this moment, there might be another one coming in on a trial basis.

“But we are probably looking for a more permanent fixture if I’m being brutally honest.”