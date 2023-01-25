‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ tour set to tickle Dundonians’ funny bones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ tour set to tickle Dundonians’ funny bones

January 25 2023, 9.00am
Jack Dee and Fred MacAulay feature in stage tour of 'I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue' in Dundee

‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ is coming to Dundee! We spoke to comedian Fred MacAulay and producer Jon Naismith to find out more.

The stage tour of ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’, dubbed “the greatest radio comedy of all time,” is coming to Dundee for the first time! The show is slated for Wednesday, 15 March at 7:30 PM in Caird Hall. It stars Rory Bremner, Marcus Brigstocke, Pippa Evans, and Fred MacAulay. Colin Sell will be at the piano while the one and only Jack Dee will be in the chair.

Tayside star to feature in ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ Dundee show

Scottish fans of the long-running BBC Radio 4 programme can look forward to seeing one of their own on the stage, Fred MacAulay. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Glasgow-based comedian who studied at the University of Dundee where he graduated with an MA in Accountancy and Jurisprudence. Fred says: “I’m really looking forward to coming back to Dundee. It’s very fortunate I’m coming back up to Tayside.”

He adds: “It’s fun. Everybody has such a fond regard for the show. I can remember listening to it when it was the original cast. Humphrey Lyttelton obviously was a magnificent host. Jack, who I think is equally good, brings his own deadpan humour to it.”

It’s also a challenging gig for Fred, one that pushes his creativity. “My pride is that just about everything I’ve ever said in the rounds where you have to come up with material individually is mine. I try not to borrow some of the stuff that is created for you. But then obviously, some of the rounds for example, where you sing the first line to a song and then you’re interrupted, are collaborative. I very much enjoy that aspect as well.”

What makes ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ tick

It’s this collaborative energy that makes the show so successful, according to producer Jon Naismith. Jon says: “I think the audience love it when they see the comedians enjoying the show. I generally arrange the show so that no one in the cast knows what another cast member is going to say, so their laughter on the show is genuine. This tends to encourage the comedians to compete amongst one another for laughs, and if they can make each other laugh, they can usually make the audience laugh. It’s a joyful show, though it can be quite hard-hitting, quite anti-establishment at times. But it’s usually regarded as the show that other comedians like; it’s the comedian’s show.”

Listeners – new ones and those who have followed the programme over the past 50 years – can look forward to a ‘greatest hits’ presentation, including the rounds and sketches that people love the most from the show. That includes some of the funniest and best-loved games on the programme, like Mornington Crescent, new additions to the Uxbridge English Dictionary and songs sung to the tune of another.

‘Clue’ brings joy to listeners’ lives

It’s easy to dismiss this antidote to panel games as silly, but for Jon, there’s nothing more gratifying than to be able to give happiness to someone’s life. He shares this story as an example: “When I had taken over the show in the early 90s, an estate agent was showing a client a house and was kidnapped. She was shut in a coffin. How frightening would that be? She was eventually rescued, and when she told her story to a newspaper, she revealed that while she was in the coffin, her kidnapper had the radio on and she heard ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’. She said that at moments in the show – despite the dreadful situation she was in – she found herself laughing. I’m grateful that ‘Clue’ makes people happy in this way; I feel lucky to work on it.”

This year also marks the first time the ‘Clue’ tour is doing four dates in Scotland. Aside from Dundee, the show will also travel to Perth, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Visit the website of ‘I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue’ for the full tour dates. Buy your tickets online or call 01382 434 930.

