Inspired nonsense? I’m sorry, I haven’t a clue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Inspired nonsense? I’m sorry, I haven’t a clue

By Andrew Welsh
March 10 2023, 5.30pm
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.
Rory Bremner will be playing it for laughs when I'm Sorry I Haven't a Clue arrives in Perth and Dundee.

Inspired nonsense is the name of the game in one of radio’s longest-running panel shows.

I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue started out in 1972 as a spin-off of 1960s sketch-based favourite I’m Sorry, I’ll Read That Again, and has been a Radio 4 and BBC World Service constant ever since, also enjoying a lengthy stint on Radio 2.

A mainstay of the endearing parody panel game was jazzer Humphrey Lyttelton, who chaired the “quiz” from its inception right up to his death in 2008.

The Goodies trio

Goodies trio Bill Oddie, Graeme Garden and Tim Brooke-Taylor were other early contributors – with the latter sticking around for decades along with comedy writers Willie Rushton and Barry Cryer.

The early evening offering commands an on-air audience topping two million, and it visits Perth Concert Hall and the Caird Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday with its latest touring show.

Fans can revel in appearances from such comic luminaries as current ISIHAC host Jack Dee, Rory Bremner, Pippa Evans, Jan Ravens, Marcus Brigstocke, Tony Hawks and Perthshire’s own Fred Macaulay.

Stand-up veteran Jack Dee hosts I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue both on air and on tour.

Legendary impressionist Bremner insists the programme’s in-person version is every bit as hilarious as its surreal radio parent, boasting all its familiar madcap games.

“It is a riot to do live,” he says.

“Harry Hill’s been joining us and you never know what he’s going to do next. It’s kind of a greatest hits version, with favourites like the Uxbridge English Dictionary and One Song To Another, so I get to sing John Lennon’s Imagine to the tune of The Muppet Show, which is quite fun.

Top radio comedy

“And Pippa, who’s got a wonderful voice, she’ll be singing How Much Is That Doggie In The Window? to the tune of the theme from Cabaret, Life Is A Cabaret.

“Mornington Crescent, of course, is another round we do, and just various bizarre things, like lines that you could hear in the kitchen or the bedroom.”

Its status as Britain’s top radio comedy is reflected in the sizeable venues the team are playing across the UK this month.

“It’s a really, really silly show – it’s just laugh after laugh after laugh,” Bremner, 61, adds.

“There’s not much happening politically, is there? BBC Scotland rang me after Nicola resigned and they said, ‘Have you heard the news? How will you remember her?’ And I said, ‘Well probably in that bikini from One Million Years BC’, and then I realised they didn’t mean Raquel Welch, so we had to get out of that one.

Doing Nicola…

“I’ve never really done a Nicola – Jan does her quite well. They said, ‘Can you do a Rishi Sunak?’, and it takes me about six months to get a voice properly and they said, ‘Oh well, don’t bother then, he won’t be around that long’.

“Rishi sounds a little like Tony Blair, doesn’t he? But it’s funny, the government’s obsessed with growth so we’ve now got the shortest prime minister we’ve had for 80 years, like an AI chatbot in Wallace and Gromit shoes.

“But it’s not a political show, it’s just round after round of words. I can promise you, if you don’t laugh at a joke in that show then you definitely have to see a doctor.”

I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue, March 14 and 15, horsecross.co.uk / dundeebox.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Ed McVey as Prince William in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
VIDEO: First look as The Crown’s Prince William scenes in St Andrews begin filming
Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker has been embroiled in a row over his use of social media (James Manning/PA)
Gary Lineker to ‘step back’ from Match Of The Day amid asylum remarks row
ITV handout of a sign in the village of Emmerdale in Yorkshire (Helen Turton/ITV)
Filming of Emmerdale cancelled due to extreme weather
Kerry Godliman (PA)
Kerry Godliman: Oscars slap falsely tied live comedy to threat or violence
Arielle Free at the finish line during the last leg of the Comic Relief Tour de Dance challenge in Liverpool (Sam Ratcliffe/Comic Relief/PA)
Radio DJ Arielle Free raises over £500,000 in Comic Relief cycling challenge
A child’s hand presses a button television remote control (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
ITV announces closure of CITV in favour of streaming-only children’s content
Mae Muller (Harry Carr/Capitol/EMI/BBC/PA)
TikTok users ‘drawn to Sam Ryder and Mae Muller’s authenticity and joy’
Jeff Beck (Matt Salacuse/Warner Music Group/PA)
Eric Clapton and Johnny Depp expected to perform at Jeff Beck tribute concerts
The Crom are on home turf tonight at Perth's Twa Tams.
GIG GUIDE: Get loud and live, it's a full dance card
Principal clarinet Timothy Orpen.
RSNO joined by young talent for an uplifting night of music

Most Read

1
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
2
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians – and fossilised fish
3
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
4
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
5
The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
6
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

More from The Courier

Kane Ritchie-Hosler ws given a great reception by the Pars fans. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on how the ref 'helped' Dunfermline fans show their appreciation with that…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Sheriff's dilemma and chewing gum
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has had his players' backs in recent weeks. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: 'Smart' Gary Bowyer has taken pressure off Dundee stars' shoulders and onto…
Tree felling will take place on the A9 and A85.
Disruption on two major Perthshire roads due to tree felling
The Oven owners Andrea Mcewen, Dillon Mcewen and Marc Wheelen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Oven pizzeria in Fife serves up free slices to celebrate opening
The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon takes SNP flak and Lib Dems meet in…
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Kane Hester at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Montrose four cleared in Kane Hester 'football betting scam' trial
Campaigners against plans for a proposed crematorium in Duntrune, north of Dundee, hope Angus Council will reject the application on Tuesday. Image: Paul Reid/DCT Media
Campaigner hopes Angus Council will refuse crematorium appeal
Army Major Joe Dickens from Inverkeithing says he owes his life to emergency services after he fell while climbing in Glen Clova. Image: Joe Dickens
Fife army major left in coma for 12 days after accident on Angus hills

Editor's Picks

Most Commented