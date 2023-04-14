GIG GUIDE: Countdown is on for start of Dundee Metal Fest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

GIG GUIDE: Countdown is on for start of Dundee Metal Fest

A host of heavy-duty noiseniks are bound for the city

By Andrew Welsh

Courier Country headbangers are counting down to the start of this year’s Dundee Metal Fest.

The all-day event kicks off at Beat Generator next Saturday lunchtime (April 22) and features a host of heavy-duty noiseniks including Edinburgh riffers Dog Tired, Catalysis, Volcano, Solar Sons, Extort, Bed Of Wasps, Earl Of Hell, Hyperstasis and more.

With tickets just £12, DMF’s a golden opportunity to catch some of Scotland’s best under-the-radar talents in one go.

Who’s the organiser?

It’s been organised by Drew Cochrane, guitarist with Dundee-based Catalysis, who previously ran the city’s Upload noisefest.

“This is the first year of Dundee Metal Festival in its current form,” he says.

“Upload had a good following and a bit of a buzz about it, so I’m trying to re-inject a bit of that enthusiasm into the metal scene and add something to look forward to on the events calendar for people who favour heavier music.”

Top-notch line up

Drew’s assembled a line-up on April 22 boasting 13 top-notch Scottish bands.

Headliners Dog Tired are poised to release their fifth album, while Catalysis scooped top prize in the metal section at last year’s Scottish Alternative Music Awards.

“We’ve got a good number of bands returning to Dundee after not having played for a while, and also Glasgow band Sixth Wonder making their Dundee debut – they recently received airplay on BBC introducing,” Drew adds.

“There’s a whole variety of sub-genres on display, including hardcore, djent, thrash, prog and more traditional heavy metal, so there’s a kind of ‘something for everyone’ vibe.”

Following next Saturday’s closing set, there’s an official after-party hosted by Distorted at Church from 11pm-2.30am.

What else is on?

Before then, Beat G has an all-seated show tomorrow (April 15), with County Durham folk-rocker Martin Stephenson and ex-Only Ones guitarist John Perry teaming up.

The pair are touring with Highland bassist Dave Cowan and his drummer son Sam under the name New Wave Connection, with a debut album featuring a host of reimagined classics penned by Daintees leader Stephenson recently unveiled via Bandcamp.

It’s a Jam tribute show at the North Lindsay Street venue next Friday (April 21) courtesy of A Band Called Malice, with Church hosting a homage to country legends Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers the same night.

King Snakes blues rockers Paul Lamb, right, and Chad Strentz play Kinross on Sunday

Elsewhere, a batch of big gigs at the Green Hotel kicks off with a completely sold-out doubleheader from progsters Pink Floydian tonight and tomorrow (April 15).

That’s followed by the return on Sunday (April 16) of a regular Kinross visitor down the years in the shape of blues bandleader Paul Lamb.

The harmonica exponent and British Blues Awards Hall of Fame inductee will be joined by regular cohort Chad Strentz, his King Snakes frontman.

Another full house likely

Another full house’s in prospect when blue-eyed soul legend Kiki Dee hits the Green next Friday (April 21) for the first time since late 2018.

The Yorkshire-born star, who famously duetted with Elton John on the 1976 chart-topper Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, will be joined by longtime collaborator Carmelo Luggeri – with whom she released the latest in a series of albums, The Long Ride Home, last year.

Separately, there’s a return to Perth Concert Hall on Sunday for MOR behemoth Mike And The Mechanics, who are pledging to perform a set based on their stack of hits plus material from founder Mike Rutherford’s old band Genesis.

Aussie-based Britpop revivalists DMA’s are at Fat Sams on Sunday. Image: Kalpesh Lathigra

The lofty guitarist’s joined in his current line-up by twin singers Andrew Roachford and Canada-born Tim Howar, and despite most tickets costing £55 only three seats for the show were left unsold yesterday.

Fat Sams has a couple of big gigs in the coming days, with Australian 90s throwbacks DMA’s on Sunday (April 16) then Libertines enfant terrible Peter Doherty at Ward Road on Monday, while this month’s Dundee Punk Festival at Conroy’s Basement is due to pick up again after a few days off with a set from Glasgow hardcore outfit Divide next Friday.

The following night it’s Make-That-A-Take Records signings Goodbye Blue Monday at the Meadowside venue, with East Anglia-based Portuguese exports We Bless This Mess supporting the Scots misery-punks.

In Dunfermline, upcoming combos Brògeal and Panhead Sharps are at PJ Molloys tonight (April 14) and it’s Nashville-influenced songbird Kirsten Adamson tomorrow (April 15).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Murdo Mitchell coming to Dundee Picture shows; Murdo Mitchell. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; 30/04/2022
Murdo Mitchell swaps City Square busking for headline show at Dundee's Church
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Sands International Film Festival Picture shows; Joe Russo and Ania Trzebiatowska . Byre Theatre, St Andrews. Supplied by Alistair Kerr Date; 26/03/2022
What's On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with…
Paul O’Grady and his dog Conchita (Emilie Sandy Photography/PA)
Paul O’Grady joyful in posthumous airing of his return to Battersea dogs home
Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Anthony McPartlin, and Declan Donnelly (Ian West/PA)
Return of Britain’s Got Talent sees teenage magician take to the stage
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The release date for series three of Guilt has been announced. Picture shows; Neil Forsyth next to Guilt starts Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock and Expectation/Happy Tramp North Date; Unknown
Release date announced for final season of Broughty Ferry writer Neil Forsyth’s Guilt
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)
BBC commits to exploring ‘alternatives’ to proposed classical performer job cuts
Antiques expert Judith Miller (Alamy/PA)
Antiques Roadshow expert Judith Miller dies aged 71
Jamie Oliver and wife Jools renewed their vows in the Maldives (Zak Hussein/PA)
Jamie Oliver: Reciting weddings vows second time around was much better
Dame Joanna Lumley (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley to join Sky News for coronation coverage
(Soccer Aid/PA)
Tommy Fury ‘will be starstruck’ when he plays with Usain Bolt for Soccer Aid

Most Read

1
Kris Boyle in his shop, Dundee Sole.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Dundee’s ‘cool wee trainers shop’ is a Hilltown hidden gem
2
Dylan Adams, Kane McDonald and Brandon Williams appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
TikTok trio put police in ‘considerable danger’ in high speed pursuit through Perthshire and…
3
Connor McInearney. Image: Facebook.
Dundee lout threatened to cut off schoolboy’s ears and sexually assaulted teen on bus…
4
Pittenweem Parish Church. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson
Council probe after worker accused of urinating in Fife graveyard
5
The vehicles were stolen from John Clark Motor Group in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Three Land Rovers worth over £140,000 stolen from Dundee shop
6
Linda Gowers leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after a previous hearing.
Death threat Kirrie mum who grabbed ‘drug dealer’ from street was ‘morally justified’ court…
7
The car on its roof. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Woman taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Carnoustie
8
Humza Yousaf scratching his beard and looking pensive.
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP spin machine has completely collapsed, leaving Humza Yousaf badly exposed
9
Wayne Ross. Image: Facebook.
Death threat after dog struggle on Kirkcaldy High Street
10
The triumphant Monifieth kids. Image: Monifieth Athletic / Luc Bollan
Son of Dundee United hero helps Angus kids to Netherlands trophy triumph — after…

More from The Courier

Police at the flats on Cross Street, Dysart. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Police smash through door of flat in Dysart 'raid'
Vishal Sood was allegedly stabbed during an incident at Linlathen Store on Saturday. Image: Supplied
Dundee shopkeeper 'overwhelmed' by support after alleged stabbing
Team Mouat are world champions. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: World champions Team Mouat don't have a weakness and why Niklas Edin's…
Scott McMann is appreciative of the Arabs' backing. Image: SNS
Scott McMann: 'Brilliant' Dundee United travelling support deserve more than one Premiership victory
Ukrainian refugee Andrii Bondar at Campy Growers in Camperdown park, Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainian dad sees Dundee community garden as home away from home after fleeing Kyiv
Trainer Lucinda Russell, with Corach Rambler. Image: PA.
Lucinda Russell would love to see a Corach Rambler Grand National cider beside the…
Connor Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire man claims sending explicit selfie to 14-year-old was not sexual
Pedro the bloodhound was among those who dug deep for the cause in 1912. Image: Shutterstock.
The people of Dundee opened their hearts and wallets to help after Titanic sinking
This view of Airlie Street shows it in about 1914 at the intersection with Cairnleith Street on the right and St Ninian's Road on the left. Image: Stenlake Publishing.
Fascinating pictures of Alyth reveal faces and places from 100 years ago
Fife meals on wheels prices will rise by 5%. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife meals on wheels and community alarm price rises 'could tip some people over…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]