What’s On: Sands International Film Festival returns to Fife for a second year with special celebrity guests

The Sands International Film Festival will return to St Andrews this weekend after a bumper inaugural year in 2022.

The festival, hosted and produced by the Fife town’s Byre Theatre, caters to cinephiles of every genre, from first-time filmmakers to indie movie geeks.

And last year’s star guest, Hollywood director Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man), will be returning this year as a key festival supporter.

“St Andrews is a town very close to my heart, and I’m proud to be a part of something that gives back to this incredibly welcoming community,” said the 51-year-old director.

“I cannot wait to join you all in April not just as a filmmaker, but an audience member with a shared love for movies.”

Russo will offer advice to budding filmmakers, as well as hosting a discussion on the importance of gaming in contemporary storytelling with video games heavyweight Donald Mustard, whose back catalogue includes gaming sensation Fortnite.

And he brings with him a sneak peek of a new project from television company AGBO, which he co-owns with his brother Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca.

This year’s Sands festival will also feature an appearance from Hollywood legend Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games, Easy A, The Devil Wears Prada), as he presents a special screening of his 1996 film Big Night, which he co-wrote, co-directed and starred in.

“Stanley Tucci is one of the most curious, passionate and fearless filmmakers out there,” said festival director Ania Trzebiatowska.

“I am absolutely thrilled to finally begin sharing the programme for the second annual Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews.”

Hollywood big-hitters and indie stars

As well as big names, the festival will showcase what St Andrews University’s film studies department considers to be the most exciting and important contemporary cinema, including films from the department’s students.

Ukrainian Oscar entry Klondike tells the story of a family living on the border of Russia and Ukraine, whose lives are upended when they find themselves at the centre of an international air crash catastrophe on July 17 2014.

Meanwhile parents and children alike are set to be charmed by the adorable, Academy Award nominated Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. The screening is programmed especially with families in mind, and will be followed by a Q&A with the film’s producer Paul Mezey.

And for true minutiae geeks, celebrity costume designer Ellen Mirojnick (Fatal Attraction, Wall Street) and veteran casting director Margery Simkin (Avatar, Top Gun, Little Shop Of Horrors) will also be in attendance.

“Last year was an incredible experience for us and we continue to build on that, adding layers of depth and meaning to the connections we can make between audiences, films and film industry,” Ania enthuses.

“I am so pleased that we’ve found such a diverse range of excellent films to show and of the calibre of the very special guests we are bringing to St Andrews.

“I’m extremely excited that we’ll all be together making meaningful connections very soon.”

The 2023 Sands International Film Festival of St Andrews will be hosted at the Byre Theatre from April 14-16. For more information and tickets, please visit the festival’s website.