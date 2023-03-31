Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Hollywood star Stanley Tucci and Avengers director Joe Russo to appear at Fife film festival

Oscar-nominated actor Tucci will be screening his 1996 film Big Night.

By Rebecca Baird
Stanley Tucci will appear at the Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews. Image: Shutterstock.
Stanley Tucci will appear at the Sands International Film Festival in St Andrews. Image: Shutterstock.

Hollywood legend Stanley Tucci will visit St Andrews next month to appear at the second annual Sands International Film Festival.

The 62-year-old American actor, known for his roles in blockbusters like The Hunger Games, Easy A and The Devil Wears Prada, will be in conversation with director and Key Festival Supporter Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame) on April 15 at the Fife town’s Byre Theatre.

The pair will chat about Tucci’s life and work following a screening of his 1996 film Big Night, which he co-wrote with his cousin, co-directed and starred in.

The film, which tells the story of two brothers who need to save their ailing restaurant business with a Big Night of incredible food, also features Tucci’s sister Christine and their mother, who wrote a cookbook to accompany the movie.

Stanley Tucci is known for his comedic and dramatic talents. Image: Shutterstock.

Sands festival director Ania Trzebiatowska said: “The idea behind Sands is to create a sense of community and a dialogue between a diverse group of artists and film lovers.

“We think it’s important to pause and think about not just where we are, but also how we got here, and how to make this industry into a better and more sustainable environment.

‘So excited to welcome Stanley Tucci to St Andrews’

“Stanley Tucci is one of the most curious, passionate and fearless filmmakers out there,” she added.

“And we’re so excited to welcome him to St Andrews to talk about his professional journey and the stories he’s interested in telling.”

The conversation will be just one of the many industry talks and special events on the jam-packed Sands programme, which includes an additional talk by Joe Russo with advice for the next generation of filmmakers.

Marvel franchise director Joe Russo will speak to young filmmakers at the festival. Image: Alistair Kerr.

Other big-name guests will include Fortnite creator and Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard, and veteran casting-director Margery Simkin, whose credits include both of James Cameron’s Avatar films and the original Top Gun movie.

The Sands International Film Festival 2023 will run from April 14-16 at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews. Tickets (including ‘pay what you can’ options) are available from the festival website.

[[title]]

[[text]]
