Watch: ‘Dream come true’ as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with travelling circus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Watch: ‘Dream come true’ as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with travelling circus

Amy Finlay, 23, used to play at Riverside Park with her cousins - before she ran away to join the circus.

Amy Finlay has returned to her childhood stomping ground - this time with a troupe of showgirls and a circus in tow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Amy Finlay has returned to her childhood stomping ground - this time with a troupe of showgirls and a circus in tow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

The circus is in town in Dundee, and for one travelling performer, the city is a very special stop.

Scottish showgirl Amy Finlay has been dancing at the Manor School of Ballet in Edinburgh since she was just three years old.

Twenty years later, she ran away to join the circus and realise her dancing dreams.

And she hasn’t looked back.

Amy Finlay has been in love with dancing and performing since she was three years old. Image: Supplied by Circus Vegas.
And now at 23, her dancing dreams have come true as she performs as a showgirl in the Circus Vegas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Travelling from city to city, Amy shares a “very glittery” trailer with the five other girls in her Vegas showgirl troupe, who perform in the ring along with acts including Ukrainian acrobatic swing troupe Didyk, hair hangers, jugglers, and Edy the clown.

But even though the big top pops up all over Europe, Dundee’s Riverside Park is the stop that Edinburgh-born Amy is most excited for.

“I am originally from Edinburgh but I used to come here and visit my cousins in summers and at Christmas,” recalls Amy, 23, fondly.

“We’d come by the Riverside Park and play outside – just normal kid stuff.

“So being back here with the circus feels like a dream come true. It’s crazy that this is real life!”

For Amy and the other dancers, working in sync is key to their impressive – and feathery – Vegas showgirl performance.

The Circus Vegas showgirls are a tight-knit team. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“The trick to working in sync all the time is communication,” she explains.

“If, at the start, you see someone doing something a bit different, you have to correct them, because there’s no mirrors around you, so you have to be each other’s mirrors.”

‘There’s no magic to it – just talent’

And while it may look like all sequin and sass, Amy reveals it takes a lot of hard work to look so effortless. In fact, the whole operation has the feel of graft about it.

Even the fabulous showgirl costumes are largely designed and made by showrunner and former trapeze artist Elaine Courtney.

“I used to go to the circus when I was wee, and you always think there’s some trick to it, some magic,” Amy observes.

“But actually, there’s no magic to it, it’s just strength and flexibility and real talent.”

The daredevil motorcyclists ride three at a time inside the Globe of Death at Circus Vegas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

And though she’s excited to “spend some of my hard earned money” in Dundee’s shops, and take a long-awaited, nostalgic walk along the Tay, Amy isn’t sick of circus life yet by any stretch of the imagination.

“I would 100% recommend running away to join the circus,” she jokes. “It’s the best life to live!”

Described as “Vegas on wheels”, and from the same people behind the renowned Circus Extreme, Circus Vegas has visited Dundee yearly for as long as general manager David Fitzgerald can remember.

Edy the clown prepares to keep the crowd entertained in between acts at the show. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

He’s excited for city audiences to start flooding in tonight, and endorses Amy as a “great addition” to the showgirls.

As the tents, candyfloss spinners and popcorn machines spring up around us, he smiles.

“Sure, we’re here like that,” he says, “but we’re gone just as quick!”

Circus Vegas is at Riverside Park, Dundee, until Monday June 26. For more information on ticket prices and showtimes, please visit the Circus Vegas website.

More from The Courier

Amy Finlay has returned to her childhood stomping ground - this time with a troupe of showgirls and a circus in tow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Amy Finlay has returned to her childhood stomping ground - this time with a troupe of showgirls and a circus in tow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Amy Finlay has returned to her childhood stomping ground - this time with a troupe of showgirls and a circus in tow. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store