Sneak a peek at Dundee mural artist’s group pop up show at Roseangle Gallery

When Dundee mural artist Pamie Bennet gave a talk at Roseangle Gallery last November, she didn’t know a throwaway idea would turn into a 10-day, multi-artist show.

But tonight marks the launch of Outside In, a homegrown art exhibition pulled together by Pamie and a close-knit group of city-based makers.

“Most of us know each other through Wasps studio or from working together through the years,” explains Pamie, who is responsible for the large murals around the Wellgate shopping centre and multi-story car park.

“We loved the idea of coming together to celebrate what we do.”

Running from tonight’s 7pm launch until June 25, Outside In is a celebration of nature, and boasts works from well known Dundee designers Louise Kirby and Suzanne Scott (AKA Whimsical Lush) as well as paintings, ceramics, and pieces by Pamie herself.

Lindsay Gardiner, a children’s book illustrator, praised the freedom granted by self-made exhibitions like Outside In, saying: “It’s been great just doing this for me, with no brief and allowing creative freedom to express my love of dogs, patterns and nature.”

Pamie is urging Dundee residents to come along, take a look, and visit the pop-up shop of cards and gifts which is accompanying the exhibition.

“It’s been a fab few days installing the work,” she says. “It looks great and everyone has put so much into the show.”

Outside In is open to the public every day from 10am-5pm, with a drinks reception tonight at 7pm to celebrate the opening.