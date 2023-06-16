REVIEW: RNSO’s Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVIEW: RNSO’s Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic

Review Garry Fraser appreciated conductor Stephen Bell's orchestral wizardry at the Caird Hall concert.

The RSNO youth choir lend their voices to The Magical Music of Harry Potter. Image: RSNO.
The RSNO youth choir lend their voices to The Magical Music of Harry Potter. Image: RSNO.
By Garry Fraser

In the “old days” music scores and soundtracks were in the “once heard, once forgotten” category.

It was simply background colour, but the likes of Erich Korngold and Ennio Morricone set a pattern of music and movie equality, where both served each other to ensure that box office success was one of parity.

Nowadays, you have partnerships made in heaven, no more so in the Harry Potter film franchises where the music of John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat has come as important to the films as any of their central characters.

RSNO performed The Magical Music of Harry Potter last night. Image: Sally Jubb/RSNO.

But just how good are the soundtracks to the eight Harry Potter films? Well, any doubt was well and truly snuffed out on Thursday night in the Caird Hall courtesy of the RSNO and conductor Stephen Bell.

They proved that the music is just a magical as any spell a young bespectacled wizard could conjure up. You don’t take the films for granted – neither should you dismiss the scores as simple add-ons.

Variety is spice of movie-music life

The variety of sound, mood and texture was all too evident throughout, and in many cases the composers take a simple theme and turn it into an orchestral extravaganza.

Hedwig’s Theme – a Williams’ composition that has carried through all of the Potter films – is a prime example. A basic melody on celeste transformed into full-orchestra magnificence.

There were some marvellous sectional or individual moments peppered throughout the evening. The brass section’s fanfare-like Quidditch theme and the woodwind’s Nimbus 2000 theme particularly impressed in ensemble contribution.

For solos, Katherine Bryan’s magical and virtuosic flute performance in the Prisoner of Azkaban suite stands out a mile.

The most wonderful thing about the music associated with the Harry Potter films is the composers’ knack of painting pen pictures of characters or occasion. These, in turn, lead to marvellous contrasts.

The Royal Scottish National Orchestra
The horn section at The Magical Music of Harry Potter. Image: RSNO.

One minute you have Dobby the House Elf and a Rossini-like Aunt Marge’s waltz before a mood swing to the soft oboe-harp combination in A Bridge to the Past.

Variety is the spice of life and this diversity certainly adds spice to any concert.

Jerome Dowling’s presentation joined the dots, so to speak, adding some explanation to the proceedings, but I guess the majority of the audience were dyed in the wool Potter enthusiasts and who needed little colouring in.

I did, however, and found it a great help – although I could rely on some personal explanation from daughter and granddaughter!

Another great night with the RSNO, one with a difference but one with a definite five-star rating.

The Magical Music of Harry Potter by RSNO will be performed in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen on June 16, 17 and 18 respectively. For more information and tickets, please visit the RSNO website.

