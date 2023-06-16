Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Dundee

Hundreds of people in Dundee suffered power cuts on Saturday morning.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) reported the outage in the area at around 6.25pm on Friday evening.

According to the network’s power track website, around 723 customers had been affected by the power cut.

SSEN has confirmed that engineers are on their way to fix the outage and hope to have the power back on by 9:30pm.

We’re sorry for the #POWERCUT affecting BALDOVIE and the surrounding areas. Engineers are en-route and expect to have the power back on by 21:30. Keep track online: https://t.co/Ka3W3ZoLd6 Job number: KZ9685 Postcode: DD4, DD5 — Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (@ssencommunity) June 16, 2023

The power cut has lead to businesses being forced to remain closed.

Ballumbie Castle Golf Club has confirmed that they are unable to open until the problem is fixed.

More to follow