Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023

More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week.

A very jolly graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A very jolly graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Neil Henderson

The final groups of students have been recognised at the 2023 St Andrews University graduations.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries have been honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards during Friday’s ceremonies were graduates from School of Divinity, the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences and the School of Medicine.

Students from the School of Classics, the School of Management and the School of Modern Languages were also there to receive their awards.

Meanwhile, broadcaster and journalist Kirsty Wark, geochemist Professor Sir Alexander Halliday and the teacher and author Ronald Renton were given honorary degrees.

We have been at St Andrews University throughout this week to capture the best moments for our galleries.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there for the final day of graduation celebrations.

Piper Peter Meikeljohn (22) who graduates in 2024, leads the procession to St Salvators Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Piper Peter Meikeljohn (22) Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Very proud faces all day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate smiles for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A happy graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiley faces all day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates arrive for the garden party. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Friends graduating together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
I am a graduate! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
To new beginnings. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
In good spirits. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates arrive at St Salvators Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The hard work has paid off. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Proud to be a graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate carries graduation bouquet and champagne. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A graduate holds a large bouquet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A day full of happiness. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sanaa Suraj Suvarna (22) from Glasgow with family, graduating in Management & Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Proud family and friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduates embrace in a celebratory hug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Agata Buksowicz (22) from Poland with friends, graduating in Management & Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tobias Jung (47) Head School of Management with now Supervisor Janis Petzinger (27) from Pittsburg, USA graduating in Management & Philanthropy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Merrill Hoelzel (23) from Connecticut, USA Graduating in Arabic & International Relations, popping open the champagne. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lucrezia Caselli (23) from Italy with Sofia Hollowell from Washington DC, USA both graduating in Arabic & International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Christian Herman (24) from California, USA with friends, graduating in French & Management. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sam Kahn (22) from Colorado, USA graduating in Ancient Medieval History with Sloan Hooper (23) from Atlanta, Georgia, graduating in International Relations & Ancient History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ian Twebaze (24) from Uganda with family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ian Twebaze (24) from Uganda is the 1st Ugandan Under Graduate at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Graduate Ines Stock (22) from Portugal with family, Graduating in Management & Finance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Daniella Hernandez (23) from Mexico with family, graduating in Psychology & Management. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Beth Clews (22) from Staffordshire, England, graduating in French. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Liberty Crisp (23) from London Graduating in Arabic & International Relations with Mum Claire Wylds-Wright from London Graduating in MSA English at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Honarary Degree of Doctor of Letters awarded to Ronald William Renton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Yasmine Morgen (22) from Dunfermline / Sweden with Brother Ian and Dog Luna, Graduating in Sustainable Development & Spanish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Outgoing Student President Juan Pablo Rodriguez (23) with University Principle Sally Mapstone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from The Courier

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell with a smile on his face, wearing a bunnet.
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell awarded BEM for 'services to football and Angus community'
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
King's Birthday Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
Ballumbie Golf Club
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Dundee
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Harry Potter RSNO review Picture shows; RSNO Youth Choir at Harry Potter concert. na. Supplied by RSNO Date; 05/06/2023
REVIEW: RNSO's Harry Potter performance brought five-star magic
Lyall Cameron with the Championship trophy. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron’s ambition for Dark Blues in Premiership is refreshing
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Taser trouble and the coked-up carrier
Disgraced ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
5 questions we put to NHS Tayside over disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel – and…
Kirkcaldy's Forth View multi-storey blocks sit on the Esplanade. Image: Google Maps
Multi-storey residents ask 'who will be answerable?' if Kirkcaldy height appliance is needed after…
Ed Wade and Ezra Miller
Fife actor lifts lid on starring as Ezra Miller’s double in blockbuster movie The…
Reece Rodger's funeral took place on Friday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson/Police Scotland
Reece Rodger: Funeral held for 'lovely, kind and generous' Fife dad