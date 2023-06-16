Fife Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023 More than 2,000 students form 90 countries are being honoured throughout the week. A very jolly graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Neil Henderson Share Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4471441/st-andrews-graduations-2023-final-day-pictures/ Copy Link The final groups of students have been recognised at the 2023 St Andrews University graduations. More than 2,000 students from 90 countries have been honoured throughout this week. Among the students receiving their awards during Friday’s ceremonies were graduates from School of Divinity, the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences and the School of Medicine. Students from the School of Classics, the School of Management and the School of Modern Languages were also there to receive their awards. Meanwhile, broadcaster and journalist Kirsty Wark, geochemist Professor Sir Alexander Halliday and the teacher and author Ronald Renton were given honorary degrees. We have been at St Andrews University throughout this week to capture the best moments for our galleries. Our photographer Steve Brown was there for the final day of graduation celebrations. Piper Peter Meikeljohn (22) who graduates in 2024, leads the procession to St Salvators Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Piper Peter Meikeljohn (22) Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Very proud faces all day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate smiles for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A happy graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiley faces all day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates arrive for the garden party. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Friends graduating together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson I am a graduate! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson To new beginnings. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson In good spirits. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates arrive at St Salvators Quad. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The hard work has paid off. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Proud to be a graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate carries graduation bouquet and champagne. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A graduate holds a large bouquet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A day full of happiness. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sanaa Suraj Suvarna (22) from Glasgow with family, graduating in Management & Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Proud family and friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduates embrace in a celebratory hug. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Agata Buksowicz (22) from Poland with friends, graduating in Management & Psychology. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Tobias Jung (47) Head School of Management with now Supervisor Janis Petzinger (27) from Pittsburg, USA graduating in Management & Philanthropy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Merrill Hoelzel (23) from Connecticut, USA Graduating in Arabic & International Relations, popping open the champagne. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lucrezia Caselli (23) from Italy with Sofia Hollowell from Washington DC, USA both graduating in Arabic & International Relations. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Christian Herman (24) from California, USA with friends, graduating in French & Management. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Sam Kahn (22) from Colorado, USA graduating in Ancient Medieval History with Sloan Hooper (23) from Atlanta, Georgia, graduating in International Relations & Ancient History. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ian Twebaze (24) from Uganda with family. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ian Twebaze (24) from Uganda is the 1st Ugandan Under Graduate at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Graduate Ines Stock (22) from Portugal with family, Graduating in Management & Finance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Daniella Hernandez (23) from Mexico with family, graduating in Psychology & Management. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Beth Clews (22) from Staffordshire, England, graduating in French. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Liberty Crisp (23) from London Graduating in Arabic & International Relations with Mum Claire Wylds-Wright from London Graduating in MSA English at St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Honarary Degree of Doctor of Letters awarded to Ronald William Renton. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Yasmine Morgen (22) from Dunfermline / Sweden with Brother Ian and Dog Luna, Graduating in Sustainable Development & Spanish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Outgoing Student President Juan Pablo Rodriguez (23) with University Principle Sally Mapstone. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson