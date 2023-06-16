Best pictures from final day of St Andrews University graduations 2023

The final groups of students have been recognised at the 2023 St Andrews University graduations.

More than 2,000 students from 90 countries have been honoured throughout this week.

Among the students receiving their awards during Friday’s ceremonies were graduates from School of Divinity, the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences and the School of Medicine.

Students from the School of Classics, the School of Management and the School of Modern Languages were also there to receive their awards.

Meanwhile, broadcaster and journalist Kirsty Wark, geochemist Professor Sir Alexander Halliday and the teacher and author Ronald Renton were given honorary degrees.

We have been at St Andrews University throughout this week to capture the best moments for our galleries.

Our photographer Steve Brown was there for the final day of graduation celebrations.