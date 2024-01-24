Perth mum Katie Whittaker: ‘I sang at Glastonbury then went to work in McDonald’s’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth mum Katie Whittaker: ‘I sang at Glastonbury then went to work in McDonald’s’

Well known Fair City singer Katie is hoping to sell out her upcoming hometown show after a decade of grafting to create her debut album.

Katie Whittaker's debut album Shine has been a long time coming. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

“Is she still singing?”

This was the question that Perth songstress Katie Whittaker’s grandmother would inevitably ask her mother, week in and week out, when Katie was a toddler.

“She believed a singing child was a happy child,” explains Katie, 33, as she recalls her childhood in the Scottish Highlands, where she attended Rogart Primary School before studying music at the University of the Highlands and Islands.

“So her way of gauging if I was happy was if I was singing. And I was always singing. I’m still always singing.”

Now, the mum-of-two, well known around the Perth’s pubs and function suites for her powerful voice and renditions of Etta James and Bessie Smith classics, is celebrating the release of her debut album Shine with a hometown gig at Perth Theatre’s Joan Knight Studio.

Katie Whittaker singing with The Red Pine Timber Company in 2015. Image: Marc Marnie.

And it’s a show that’s been a long time in the making, with the first tracks of the album written back when Katie was a fresh-faced student and global superstar Taylor Swift was a little-known country singer from the US.

“The oldest song on the album, Breathe, I wrote when I was 19 and at music college,” smiles Katie as her sweet dog Billy curls up next to her.

“I’d literally just picked up the guitar. I’d never played it before and it was the year I discovered Taylor Swift’s first album. I thought: ‘If she can play guitar, I can play guitar’.”

‘Kitchen jam sessions’ with husband helped album come to life

From there, Katie began writing songs routinely, including album track Less Than Tomorrow, written for her aunt’s wedding to her now-uncle.

“I’m told there were tears!” chuckles Katie triumphantly. “It was originally a duet between me and my sister, but now it’s on the album.”

And she says many tracks are inspired by “kitchen jam sessions” with her husband Barry Whittaker, whose family she insists “have more musical talent in their little fingers than most of the professional musicians I know”.

Katie Whittaker has been playing festivals and pubs around the local area for years. Image: Phil Hannah.

“He’s a massive inspiration and he helped write a few of the songs on there as well,” Katie reveals.

“He wrote Fate, Spinnin’ Round too. We co-wrote Pick Me Up and Dream Song together.”

A move to Perth saw Katie go from “total pop princess” to a staple of the city country scene, and attributes her “crunchy” sound to the influence of local Americana collective Red Pine Timber Co, fronted by Gavin Munro.

“Gav and Red Pine were a massive influence in my musical style, which came after the songs,” she explains.

And indeed, it was because of her involvement in roots music that Katie got her biggest break to date – a slot on Glastonbury’s Left Field stage in 2016, alongside Billy Bragg.

Glastonbury with Billy Bragg was ‘intense’

“Red Pine were doing great but it never hit that level where any of us were making enough money, you know?” she says candidly.

“But then I got Glastonbury and I was like ‘well, I guess it’s professional time now’. That’s when I went self-employed.”

Taking place over the days of the Brexit referendum, Katie’s Glastonbury appearance was an “intense” weekend.

Katie Whittaker has released her debut album Shine at the end of 2023. Image: Supplied.

“With the Left Field stage as our base, there was so many debates and talks, and everybody wanted to know what Billy Bragg had to say. So it was a really special gig,” Katie explains.

“A few of the songs on the album were actually written specifically for that Left Field stage, because I don’t like to write about nothing. If I’m going to write a song, it’s got to be real or genuine to me.”

But after the meteoric rise to Glastonbury, Katie felt she needed something new to say. She needed inspiration.

‘You can’t write a song if you’ve never lived’

So she did what anyone looking for inspiration would do – she got a job in McDonald’s.

“I think I realised after a little while that you can’t write a song if you’ve never lived,” reasons Katie.

“My husband has always worked so it’s not been on me to sustain the family, but I just wanted the experience. I thought ‘maybe I’m being a cliché by never getting a job’.”

Did it work? She shrugs. “I don’t know how much inspiration I’ve got from working in McDonald’s but we’ll see.”

Now her debut album, produced by David Macfarlane, is finally out – 14 years after the first song was written.

But Katie is refreshingly honest about the fact that as a mum to a 15-year-old and an eight-year-old, pursuing music hasn’t been easy.

“It’s definitely not all music, all the time,” she chuckles. “It’s a lot of school runs and kid things and dog and husband thing. Groceries!

Katie Whittaker on stage. Image: Supplied.

“And there’s just not as much money in the entertainment industry as there used to be. The amount of music venues in the country shutting down is like one a week.

“That’s tragic for the industry and for artists like myself who are looking for that grassroots audience, because it’s diminishing at a serious rate.”

That’s part of why Katie is determined to sell-out her first big hometown show since her album launch this weekend.

“I really hope loads of people come,” she says.

“It would be amazing to sell it out, because it’s a big step for an artist to sell out a home show. It puts a lot of confidence in you further afield.

“That’s when other forces come into play and start paying attention.”

Katie Whittaker plays the Joan Knight Studio at Perth Theatre on Friday January 26. Tickets are available from the venue’s website

Conversation