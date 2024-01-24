Dundee charity staff left devastated after minibus deliberately set on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee charity staff left devastated after minibus deliberately set on fire

Staff at the Jericho House have been left 'gutted' after seeing what remained of the burnt-out vehicle.

By Ben MacDonald
The Jericho House's minivan was deliberately set on fire
The Jericho House's minivan was deliberately set on fire on Tuesday evening. Image: Supplied

The assistant manager of a Dundee charity has shared his heartache after a minibus was deliberately set on fire.

Alan Ross, from The Jericho House on Artillery Lane, shared images on social media of the burnt-out vehicle.

He said: “We’re all absolutely devastated.

“The van is the one way we can take the people who need help to recovery meetings.

“We also use it, maybe not as much at this time of year, to take them on excursions. We go bowling, we went to Dunnottar Castle last summer.

“It’s well used and we really don’t know what we’re going to do. It’s a massive, massive hole in what we do here.”

The staff at the Jericho House were made aware of the damage on Wednesday afternoon.

Alan said: “We have an agreement with the mosque along the road where we leave the van in their big car park.

“We’ve spoke about it with our bosses and the society and we’re going to have to replace it, one way or the other.”

The van was used to take those in need to recovery meetings and excursions. Image: Supplied
The minivan was used hours before it was set on fire. Image: Supplied

The minibus was in use up until it was set on fire on Tuesday night.

Alan said: “We were out in it last night in Monifieth. We had plans to drive to Fife next week. That’s the way we generally use it.

“Not having a minibus really narrows what is available to us and it now limits what we can offer those who are in here.

“We offer a holistic approach to recovery and a big part of that is having excursions and events planned for them.

“It was like a punch in the guts for everyone, we’re so limited with what we can do for them.”

Dundee charity seeks assistance after minivan fire

Alan issued a plea on Facebook for people and businesses in the area to offer assistance to the charity.

He said: “We don’t have a great deal of money. It was insured but it was an old van so we won’t get a great deal for it.

This house has a good record, the guys do a lot of stuff for charity and this could be this year’s focus unless something comes up before then.

The charity is looking for any help as they consider what to do without the vehicle. Image: Supplied

“The purpose of my Facebook post was to see if, even in the mean time, anyone can come up with any solutions and help us out in any way.

“We’re all ears and will be really grateful if there was any help out there.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they attended the area at 1am on Wednesday morning.

They left the scene at 1.35am after extinguishing the fire.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

