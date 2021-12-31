Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Author interview: VEH Masters on why she never planned to write historical novel sequel The Conversos

By Michael Alexander
December 31 2021, 8.30am
Vicki Masters
Vicki Masters

Michael Alexander speaks to The Conversos author Vicki Masters about the inspirations for her historical fiction sequel.

When former Fife woman Vicki Masters wrote her debut novel, The Castilians, which closely followed the tumultuous historical events of the siege of St Andrews Castle and its dramatic re-taking in 1546, she had no intention of writing a second book.

When she got to the end of writing, however, she began to contemplate: “I wonder what does happen to Will on the galleys?

“I was curious to know what happened to Bethia and her pilgrim. A couple of people said to me – ‘where’s the next book? Where’s the sequel?’ But it was never my intention at the beginning to write a sequel at all.”

Copies of The Castillians and The Conversos

Unfinished business

The Conversos, which has just been released, picks up “virtually to the hour” where The Castilians finished off.

An engaging read, it provides a fascinating insight into the plight of Jewish converts in 16th century Antwerp.

Set in Europe in 1547, the rising tide of the Reformation threatens bloody revolution and the terror of the Inquisition grows, even for those who have converted.

Divided by faith, Bethia and her brother Will each desperately seek a place of refuge from the looming maelstrom.

But there is no safe haven – unless Will denies his beliefs and Bethia surrenders those she loves.

16th century galley

“Will’s been carted off as a galley slave by the French along with John Knox, and Bethia is going off with her pilgrim to Antwerp,” explains Vicki, who went to school in St Andrews.

“She’s on the boat going to Antwerp, and the first thing that happens apart from her becoming incredibly seasick is that they get attacked by Scots pirates.

“I discovered actually that Scotland was kind of at war with the Holy Roman Empire at that point, which Antwerp was part of.

“Scots pirates were attacking other ships from the Low Countries and the herring buses that were going back and forward because of the rich pickings.

Merchants arriving

“It turns out one of the characters from The Castilians is one of the sailors aboard the pirates, and Bethia recognises him and they let them go.”

Significance of Antwerp

Vicki says the mention of Antwerp was “almost random” when writing the first book.

It’s setting for the second, however, was “very fortuitous” because this was Antwerp’s golden age. It was the most powerful city in Europe at the time, attracting merchants from all over the world.

“It’s is where The Conversos come in,” she explains.

“The Conversos were people who had been forceably converted from Judaism to Catholicism.

“They initially are in Spain. They fled out of Spain to Portugal then the Inquisition begins to tighten in Portugal, and they flee – many of them are wealthy merchants – to Antwerp which seems ok to begin with. But things soon change. And the Conversos are never accepted fully as Christians.”

Arch

Family history

Vicki realised when writing that the Conversos were part of her husband’s family’s story. They had come from Portugal and ended up in Amsterdam.

While Covid-19 restrictions prevented her travelling to Antwerp, she’d fortunately been before and could imagine the wealth of the place.

Back in the day it had the Portuguese pepper market based there, the sugar market from the New World, the Germans were coming north and selling their silver and copper and the English dominated the cloth market.

“In some ways, it was frustrating I couldn’t get to Antwerp,” she says. “But I’m writing 500 years on.

“Not only was it the centre for finance and trade but it was a huge art market, and a huge centre for the printing trade as well.

“And there was still religious strife. It’s no more peaceful than anywhere else. Probably less full of strife than Spain.

“And that’s why my strap line for the book is ‘There is no place of safety’.

“You get there, you pitch up, you are Catholic, and the next moment the place you are in turns Protestant, so you turn Protestant with them, then the Catholics take over again. It’s very shifting sands!”

Book availability – and reader offer!

The Conversos, by VEH Masters, is out now, published by Nydie Books, priced £9.99.

Vicki Masters is giving away five copies to Courier readers. To be in with a chance of winning a copy, send your full name and address to features@thecourier.co.uk by 9am on Wednesday January 5, 2022.

Scottish history often ‘overlooked’ in schools says author of new Siege of St Andrews Castle historic novel

