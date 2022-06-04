NORMAN WATSON: Curlers captured in time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From the pictures sale at Bonham’s in Edinburgh on May 18 I have plucked a scene sadly missing of late – a curling bonspiel.

Attributed to Sir George Harvey (1806-1876), The Curlers was once in the collection of Gilbert McClung, the former President of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club.

Sir George Harvey is best known for his Scottish history painting and contemporary narrative scenes.

A study for a larger painting

This picture was a study for a larger painting, now owned by The National Galleries of Scotland, which proved to be immensely popular when it was exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy in 1835.

Harvey made a number of copies to meet demand. The whereabouts of three of these smaller copies is known.

One attributed was acquired by the NGS in 1923, another came up for sale at Sotheby’s in September 1987, and lastly, this Bonham’s work, which was acquired by Gilbert McClung in the 1940s.

Mr McGlung gave permission for it to be reproduced for The Scottish Curler Christmas card in 1965.

‘Roarin’ Game’

This work conveys the sense of drama, excitement and humour that can be enjoyed in the Roarin’ Game – a name said to derive from the noise of the granite stones travelling over the ice, originally outside on frozen lochs as seen here.

The players in this wonderful scene of sporting chaos reflect the whole spectrum of rural society.

It also provides details of the equipment used in the 1830s, such as the size of stones and how the crampets are attached to the players’ shoes and galoshes with straps.

Oil on canvas, 13 x 30 inches, The Curlers exceeded hopes at Bonham’s to sell for £16,575.