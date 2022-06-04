NORMAN WATSON: Curlers captured in time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Culture

NORMAN WATSON: Curlers captured in time

By Norman Watson
June 4 2022, 10.02am
The Curlers (Bonhams).
The Curlers (Bonhams).

From the pictures sale at Bonham’s in Edinburgh on May 18 I have plucked a scene sadly missing of late – a curling bonspiel.

Attributed to Sir George Harvey (1806-1876), The Curlers was once in the collection of Gilbert McClung, the former President of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club.

Sir George Harvey is best known for his Scottish history painting and contemporary narrative scenes.

A study for a larger painting

This picture was a study for a larger painting, now owned by The National Galleries of Scotland, which proved to be immensely popular when it was exhibited at the Royal Scottish Academy in 1835.

Harvey made a number of copies to meet demand. The whereabouts of three of these smaller copies is known.

One attributed was acquired by the NGS in 1923, another came up for sale at Sotheby’s in September 1987, and lastly, this Bonham’s work, which was acquired by Gilbert McClung in the 1940s.

Mr McGlung gave permission for it to be reproduced for The Scottish Curler Christmas card in 1965.

‘Roarin’ Game’

This work conveys the sense of drama, excitement and humour that can be enjoyed in the Roarin’ Game – a name said to derive from the noise of the granite stones travelling over the ice, originally outside on frozen lochs as seen here.

The players in this wonderful scene of sporting chaos reflect the whole spectrum of rural society.

It also provides details of the equipment used in the 1830s, such as the size of stones and how the crampets are attached to the players’ shoes and galoshes with straps.

Oil on canvas, 13 x 30 inches, The Curlers exceeded hopes at Bonham’s to sell for £16,575.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]