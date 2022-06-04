Former Dundee United star Stuart Armstrong insists strong mentality can see Scotland bounce back from World Cup heartache

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former Dundee United star Stuart Armstrong insists strong mentality can see Scotland bounce back from World Cup heartache

By George Cran
June 4 2022, 11.12am Updated: June 4 2022, 12.18pm
Stuart Armstrong dejected after a chance goes begging against Ukraine.
Former Dundee United star Stuart Armstrong admits there is “no hiding” from Scotland’s World Cup failure against Ukraine.

However, the Southampton midfielder insists the national side’s mentality is strong enough to lift themselves to success in crucial Nations League clashes this month.

The Scots face Armenia home and away with a trip to the Republic of Ireland sandwiched in between.

Though the three clashes come at the end of a gruelling club season and just days after their 3-1 play-off defeat, the importance of the competition is not lost on Steve Clarke’s squad.

The Nations League was the route Scotland used to get to Euro 2020 and Armstrong says Scotland can show their true ability over the next 10 days, kicking off with Armenia at Hampden on Wednesday.

“Of course, Wednesday night against Ukraine was a big disappointment,” Armstrong, who spent over five years at Dundee United, said.

Scotland were well beaten at home to Ukraine in their World Cup play-off.

“We’ve been thinking about the game, trying to get it out of our minds and learn from it.

“Tomorrow is a new day and we’ll look forward to the games coming up because we do know they are very important. It was the Nations League that helped us qualify for the Euros the last time round.

“There’s no hiding the fact that we wanted to go to a World Cup this year and now we’re not.

“But times have been good recently. We had a lot of big wins and we went to the Euros last summer.

“We’ve shown we can be a very good team and I’m sure we can show that again in the very near future.”

Strong mentality

Armstrong added: “It won’t be difficult to lift ourselves for these games.

“We’re used to having a lot of fixtures and sometimes they don’t go the way you wanted them to.

Armstrong was a key player for Dundee United before departing for Celtic in 2015.

“On the pitch, it’s about mentality and this is a strong group of players with strong characters.

“There’s a lot of togetherness in that dressing-room.

“We’ll learn and move forward. We know the importance of these Nations League games.”

