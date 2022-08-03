REVIEW: The Caird Hall organ’s might and power in skilled hands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: The Caird Hall organ’s might and power in skilled hands

By Garry Fraser
August 3 2022, 5.32pm
The Caird Hall organ,
For any amateur organist sitting at the console of the magnificent Caird Hall organ, it is a mightily uplifting experience as well as quite a nervy one.

Four manuals and a multitude of stops – wow! If it’s a one-off – and it was for me – you can’t resist the temptation to pull out all the stops. The sound of the full organ reverberating throughout the hall is a marvellous and unforgettable experience, albeit lacking a touch of finesse.

One of the world’s finest

However, for the professionals who preside over the manuals of the finest organs in the world – the Harrison and Harrison organ in the Caird Hall easily falls into that category – their skills can capture every nuance of the instrument, which means an audience can savour a whole spectrum of sound.

It was the turn of Steven McIntyre, assistant organist at St Mary’s Episcopal Church, Glasgow, to do just that in the penultimate recital in a series organised through the efforts of Leisure and Culture Dundee and the Friends of the Caird Hall Organ.

Organist Steven McIntyre.

This was certainly a keen investigation of the organ, but for manual dexterity amidst a flurry of semiquavers on a number of occasions, Steven’s superb technique spoke volumes.

One glance at the programme saw the name Charles-Marie Widor, but Steven resisted the famous Fifth Symphonie Toccata and instead moved up a notch in the composer’s works.

Might and skill on display

He concentrated on two movements from his Sixth Symphonie, the Allegro and Adagio.

In doing so, he demonstrated two things – the might of the organ and the might of his skill and technique.

The Allegro was full-power and full organ mostly, but this heady sound was compensated with a soft Adagio.

Herbert Brewer’s arrangement of Berlioz’ March Hungroise, from The Damnation of Faust, proved to be not just an exhibition of the full orchestral power of the organ – woodwind, strings, brass – but in doing so, Steven produced some lightning changes of registration, almost every second bar.

Quite a feat of hand and feet coordination.

A close view of the Caird Hall organ.

John Ireland’s contribution – two movements from his Miniature Suite – were no match for this extravaganza of sound, but they weren’t meant to be.

They were merely a chance to gather breath before another great Frenchman, and one-time pupil of Widor, brought the concert to a suitable conclusion.

Louis Vierne’s music once echoed through the rafters of Notre Dame de Paris, and while the first two of his Pieces de Fantasie didn’t quite do the same to the acoustic of the Caird Hall, the fantastic and final Carillon de Westminster did just that.

These concerts are gaining in appeal as more Dundonians want to experience the phenomena that is the Caird Hall organ.

It is a once heard, must-hear-again scenario and while we have to wait a month until the next concert, it’s definitely something to look forward to.

 

