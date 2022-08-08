REVIEW: NYOS young talent shone brightly at Caird Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: NYOS young talent shone brightly at Caird Hall

By Stephen Fraser
August 8 2022, 10.20am Updated: August 8 2022, 10.25am
The NYOS Symphony Orchestra showcases young talent.
The NYOS Symphony Orchestra showcases young talent.

The National Youth Orchestra of Scotland has developed into a superb group of players.

With a maximum age of 25, something like a hundred of them were able to fill the wide stage of the Caird Hall on Friday for an excellent concert of masterpieces from the first half of the 20th Century.

Dutch maestro at the helm

The orchestra’s high reputation allows it to attract some excellent conductors to work with them, and this summer the guest was Dutch maestro Jac van Steen.

Guest conductor, Dutch maestro Jac van Steen.

He did appear in the Caird with the RSNO a few years ago, and works with most of the major British orchestras.

He also makes something of a speciality of performing with young musicians from the various colleges.

Hugely ambitious programme

He conducted a hugely ambitious programme of works by Prokofiev, Bartok and Ravel.

All three were great orchestrators, though ironically Bartok’s death prevented him from completing his beautiful Viola Concerto.

It was commissioned in 1944 by the Glasgow-born virtuoso William Primrose.  He began his career as a violinist, touring Britain in the 1920s.

He appeared many times in concerts at the Caird Hall before moving to the USA, where he switched to the viola.  He became regular collaborator with such eminent soloists as Jascha Heifetz (violin) and Gregor Piatigorsky (cello).

When he died of leukaemia in 1945 Bartok had completed the solo part but had not done more that sketch out the orchestration.  This was completed by his friend Tibor Serly for the 1949 premiere.

Showcasing the beautiful tone

It is a beautiful piece, using the instrument’s full range, but always centred on its wonderful full-bodied tone.

The orchestra is also given many attractive solos to interplay with the viola.

It seems it was Bartok’s tribute to Primrose’s Scottish background that he introduced references to the popular Scottish song ‘Comin’ through the Rye’ – a popular encore piece sung by all the famous sopranos of the day.

The soloist was a brilliant young player rapidly making a reputation for himself.

Timothy Ridout is a BBC New Generation Artist and has been given a wide range of opportunities to gain experience as a result.

Violist Timothy Ridout.

His performance was superb, making this little-known work immediately attractive and the audience lapped up what seems likely to have been the Concerto’s first performance in these parts.

The main item in the programme was the compilation of two suites from Ravel’s orchestral masterpiece Daphnis and Chloe.

This was commissioned in 1912 for Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes, for a Paris premiere the year before the mould-breaking Rite of Spring of Stravinsky.

It is a fabulous piece taking us from a wonderful depiction of dawn through dramatic events that conclude with a celebratory general dance.

Prokofiev’s Cinderella

The huge orchestra sounded great in the famous Caird acoustic, with a rarely-heard wind machine and three harps adding to the sound.

The concert began with some excerpts from Prokofiev’s ballet Cinderella.  Not as famous as his Romeo and Juliet, composition was interrupted when the Nazis invaded Russia in 1940.

The composer switched his attention to his operatic masterpiece War and Peace.  When peace was restored he returned to it, and much of the music clearly celebrates that peace, with a particularly delectable waltz sequence.

