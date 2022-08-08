COURIER OPINION: Gordon Brown is right – Truss and Sunak must prioritise the cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon Brown is right to demand a much greater sense of urgency from politicians to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The former prime minister has warned the UK will be hit with a “financial time bomb” that will “push millions over the edge”.

The former Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP has accused the UK Government of neglecting the crisis because they are distracted by the Tory leadership contest.

There is no doubt that the situation facing the country is stark and will require considerable effort from politicians.

It is estimated almost 50% of the country are under threat of fuel poverty when energy prices go up again in October.

That is a shocking statistic that speaks of untold misery for 35 million people.

Former Prime Minister, Gordon Brown says 'now is the time to take action' to address the cost of living crisis. Mr Brown says the country cannot wait for the leadership contest to end and insists COBRA meetings need to be happening now. Read more here 👉 https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3 pic.twitter.com/q9xKbS2lmU — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 8, 2022

Yet neither Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak have set out anything resembling a plan for getting to grips with the unfolding disaster.

Ms Truss – the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister – yesterday vowed to cut national insurance as quickly as possible on entering Downing Street.

That seems the wrong priority when people are crying out for help.