COURIER OPINION: Gordon Brown is right – Truss and Sunak must prioritise the cost of living crisis

By The Courier
August 8 2022, 10.41am Updated: August 8 2022, 11.24am
Gordon Brown
Gordon Brown says the UK government is neglecting the cost of living crisis amid the Tory leadership battle. Photo: Robert Perry/PA Wire.

Gordon Brown is right to demand a much greater sense of urgency from politicians to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

The former prime minister has warned the UK will be hit with a “financial time bomb” that will “push millions over the edge”.

The former Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP has accused the UK Government of neglecting the crisis because they are distracted by the Tory leadership contest.

Sunak and Truss have emerged as the final two candidates for the leadership race of the Conservative party. Photo: Chine Nouvelle/SIPA/Shutterstock

There is no doubt that the situation facing the country is stark and will require considerable effort from politicians.

It is estimated almost 50% of the country are under threat of fuel poverty when energy prices go up again in October.

That is a shocking statistic that speaks of untold misery for 35 million people.

Yet neither Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak have set out anything resembling a plan for getting to grips with the unfolding disaster.

Ms Truss – the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister – yesterday vowed to cut national insurance as quickly as possible on entering Downing Street.

That seems the wrong priority when people are crying out for help.

Former PM Gordon Brown demands emergency budget before ‘financial timebomb’

