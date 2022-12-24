Q&A: Getting to know Kintra, the Dundee twins who combine violin with DJing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kintra means ‘country’ – but though they have a fiddle, the band of the same name isn’t exactly playing country music.

Dundee twins Frankie and Jozette combine Frankie’s DJing with Jozette’s violin-playing to create a techno fusion which earned them a Best Electronic prize at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards this month.

I sat down with Frankie and Jozette to find out more about their musical journey – and the two very different sisters that make up Kintra.

‘I got my finger jammed in a door and Frankie said she felt it’

You guys are twins – how long have you been making music together?

Frankie: Not that long really! We have always been super passionate about music, but we didn’t form Kintra until about three years ago.

Jozette: Yeah, to be honest we always knew we wanted a career in music somehow, but didn’t know how to go about it.

Then when we found DJing, it was like a switch clicked, and we have been pushing ahead ever since.

Do you have a psychic ‘twin’ link?

Frankie: We can tell when the other is happy or sad, but that’s more just knowing each other really well rather than having a psychic link!

Jozette: Well actually I got my finger jammed in a door once, and Frankie said she felt it.

Frankie: I was only five though, and I think I was being a drama queen!

Jozette: Well there’s nothing new there!

What inspired you to put the violin and techno together?

Jozette: Frankie got into DJing just after graduating university, and I saw how much she loved it so I wanted to get involved!

Frankie: Yeah, I think that’s when I suggested we incorporate the violin with DJing. We both play the violin actually but Jozette is far better than me at it, so it just made sense for her to play it.

We formed Kintra shortly after and played around with different genres for about a year, but in lockdown we discovered that techno worked best for us with the violin.

What’s your dream gig/collab?

Frankie: Possession Festival in Paris would be unreal! It’s one of the best techno festivals in the world and would be an absolute dream.

Jozette: I think for me it would be Berghain in Berlin. It’s a pretty exclusive club so playing there would be crazy!

‘Winning the SAMAs was pretty special’

Best moment in music so far?

Frankie: Winning the SAMAs was pretty special.

Jozette: Yeah that was amazing. We really didn’t expect to even be nominated so to win it was absolutely brilliant! We’re so grateful to everyone who voted.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

Frankie: I would have liked to have been an author, but there’s still time for that I guess!

Jozette: Perhaps an artist!

Where in the world are you happiest?

Frankie: Definitely Spain! Whilst I was at university I did a year abroad in Madrid, and I totally fell in love with the country and the culture.

Jozette: As long as I’m travelling and have the opportunity to meet new people, I’m happy!

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Frankie: Admittedly I haven’t travelled as much of Scotland as I would like.

Although when we visited Inverness for a gig the other week, the train journey was so beautiful! So I think I would like to travel more of the Highlands.

Jozette: The west coast is stunning. I lived in Oban for a while and it was just the most beautiful place.

Last book you read?

Jozette: Prey by Michael Crichton.

Frankie: The Flat Share by Beth O’Leary. It’s just been turned into a TV series so I am excited to watch it and see how it compares to the novel!

Music you listen to in the car?

Frankie: When I am not DJing or crate digging, I actually listen to lots of pop! Ashnikko, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga are my absolute favourites.

Jozette: I love late ’70s and early ’80s rock.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

Frankie: My jewellery box – I have some really sentimental pieces in there that belonged to my gran.

Jozette: Definitely my laptop; I rely on it for all my work!

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Frankie: Probably something terribly boring like invest in property.

Jozette: …Me too!

Favourite holiday destination?

Frankie: That’s a tricky one! I guess anywhere with sun, probably somewhere in Spain haha.

Jozette: I absolutely love Ibiza – how cliché of me to say.

‘I believe in lust at first sight’

What makes you happy?

Frankie: I am in my happy place when I am out socialising. I am such an extrovert and absolutely love meeting new people and having new and interesting conversations.

Jozette: Sunny days, being productive and having my own wee adventures.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Frankie: You can definitely fall in love with the way someone looks at first sight, but actual love at first sight? I am unsure. I think a lot of things contribute to loving someone, not just how they look physically.

Jozette: I believe in lust at first sight, which can definitely lead to love.

What was the first album you ever bought?

Frankie: I didn’t buy it personally, but my mum bought me the single of Baby One More Time by Britney Spears.

Jozette: Mum bought me a Shania Twain album.

Frankie: What an icon.

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

Jozette: Enjoy your problems – that was said by some guy on a random Greyhound bus in Australia.

Frankie: Oh my god, yes! I remember him haha! It’s solid advice to be fair.

What do you do to unwind?

Frankie: I love curling in my bed and watching a film. Usually it’s a good romcom – She’s All That is my favourite at the minute.

Jozette: I actually love going to the gym to unwind and clear my head.

What or who are you proudest of?

Frankie: I am probably proudest of Jozette – for actually sticking with the violin when I couldn’t. She smashes it every time we have a gig.

Jozette: As cheesy as it is, I’m proud of Frankie’s ambition and drive.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

Frankie: I would get into DJing sooner! I absolutely love it!

Jozette: Same here!

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Frankie: Wear earplugs anytime you go to a loud bar or nightclub! People don’t realise how important it is and I certainly didn’t until I got into DJing.

Jozette: Pursue what you are passionate about because at the end of the day, if you are going to fail, you might as well fail doing something you love rather than something you hate.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

Frankie: Studying Spanish as part of my university degree when I had never been taught it before.

Jozette: Leave my life in Newcastle behind and move to Glasgow this summer.

What’s your motto?

Frankie: Always believe that something amazing is about to happen.

Jozette: Look for beauty in the mundane.