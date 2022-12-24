RAB MCNEIL: Why have I kept my hairdryer so long?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RAB MCNEIL: Why have I kept my hairdryer so long?

By Rab McNeil
December 24 2022, 10.15am
Rab has kept his old hairdryer for years. Why?
Rab has kept his old hairdryer for years. Why?

Stuff keeps coming. As fast as I give books away, new ones come.

Earlier this month, I ordered four about my beloved TV series Firefly, and plan to open the packages tomorrow. Ach well, it’s Christmas. Any excuse.

Here’s something funny I’ve had for decades: a hairdryer.

That flabbergasted you! A man in my position with a hairdryer? Yep.

Not used since my late teens

Ain’t used it since my late teens but, even then, it never agreed with me, making my hair even more bouffant.

Mind you, in my youth, bouffant wasn’t the crime it is today. Sometimes, I feel like emigrating to America. Still plenty bouffant there, and nobody titters.

But I found the hairdryer useful for various DIY projects, such as putting silicone round the bath. I read recently that it can be used to dry mould or condensation in damp houses.

You can dry off small items of clothing if you need them in a hurry.

So it’s a useful tool and one that even I can use as efficiently as any qualified tradesman.

Then there’s the cassettes

Other things I keep around the house, even though I should chuck them, include hundreds of music cassettes, none of which I’ve played in yonks.

Somehow I think that handling or looking at them will take  me back to the times when I bought them.

Rab keeps his old music cassettes too.

It doesn’t really. It’s the same with old newspapers and magazines, of which I’ve a large pile, some carrying my first article published in them.

I thought that, one day hence, I’d enjoy looking at them. But it’s hence noo, and I decline to look.

I don’t know why that is. Perhaps it’s because looking back can be discomforting.

There’s a deal of it at this time of year, remembering previous Christmases, perhaps as children or in relationships.

My life is going backwards

My life is backward enough as it is. I suppose DVDs are old technology noo, but I find them less chancy than streaming services.

Recently, I joined one of these that promised oodles of old British comedies. I wanted to watch Are You Being Served? Don’t judge me.

Clips on YouTube and Google searches suggested they had it. But they didn’t. They’d a film but not the TV series. So I cancelled my membership immediately.

DVDs are solid. They’re there physically. Ain’t going away unless I throw them out, which I’ve no intention of doing.

They also remind me of shows or films I might have forgotten. Yay: another step backwards!

They clutter up Wit’s End

Hundreds of them clutter up Wit’s End, ma hoose. I emptied seven box-loads – packed for a move, you might recall, that never happened – back onto the shelves recently and was delighted to rediscover real peaches among them.

At this time of year, I usually watch Ingmar Bergman’s Fanny and Alexander.

One of my favourite films, it’s five hours and 12 minutes long, and I’ve warm memories of watching it – with, I think, two intermissions – in a city arthouse cinema (not usually my sort of place).

It was part of growing up, learning about art, music, literature. Foreign stuff, ken?

And so that DVD will remain, adding its little bit of clutter to the place.

As will my culturally formative Star Trek, Dad’s Army, Norman Wisdom and Up Pompeii DVDs!

Enjoy Christmas in the hoose, readers.

