‘Enjoy the show bro – this one is for you!’ says star of Joseph Knight slave play at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Before Omar Austin took on the lead role of Joseph Knight – the true story of an 18th century African man enslaved by plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn and brought to Scotland to serve in his Perthshire mansion – he admits he’d never heard of him.

But as Enough of Him opens at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Omar’s message to Joseph, if he was able to transcend the centuries, would be: “Enjoy the show bro; this one is for you!”

True story

Based on a true story, the new production from the National Theatre of Scotland and Pitlochry Festival Theatre, opened in Pitlochry on October 20 ahead of a Scotland-wide tour that sees it return to Perth Theatre in November.

The play explores power and the tensions it creates : between those who are enslaved and those who are free, servants and masters, and husbands and wives.

The Joseph Knight story is becoming increasing well known in Scotland recognising the impact that the story has had on Scottish legal history.

Recent calls for a statue of Joseph Knight and the story’s inclusion in the new Perth Museum demonstrate this.

Black History Month

Written by Edinburgh-based librettist, radio dramatist, academic and playwright May Sumbwanyambe and directed by award-winning Orla O’Loughlin, the production is part of Black History Month and is one of many recent artistic and civic projects that explores Scotland’s historic relationship to slavery.

Omar Austin, who was in Jez Butterworth’s screen series Britannia, admits, however, that taking on the role has been an education for him too.

“To be honest, I didn’t know too much about the UK and in particular Scotland’s link to slavery,” he tells The Courier.

“It wasn’t something that was taught in school; you know – we were taught about what it was like in the US.

“But the UK wasn’t a topic of discussion when it came to slavery.

“But on a personal front, I hadn’t done any extensive research off my own back to gauge a sense of the part the UK has played in slavery. Which I think I should have done.”

Landmark legal battle

Joseph Knight became a notable figure in a landmark legal battle that saw him successfully appeal against a Scottish court’s decision that had reduced him to mere property in the ownership of his former master.

This victory affirmed that Scots Law could not uphold the institution of slavery in Scotland, a ruling that would make a profound contribution to paving the way for the abolition of slavery in Scotland and Britain.

Taking the role “head on”, Omar thinks it’s important to lead with a “real sense of courage and faith” when having discussions about building the character.

“To be honest, it’s such a credit to all the creatives involved as they have allowed me the freedom to be as expressive as possible,” he says.

“The cast too. I’ve felt so uplifted and supported when it came to the tough conversations. They have helped me build Joseph.

“As far as, Joseph being ‘portrayed as a man of empowerment’ – it’s important because he went on to change history. He was a game changer.”

When to see the show

*Enough of Him runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from October 20 to October 29 then tours before running at Perth Theatre from November 16 to 19.

www.nationaltheatrescotland.com/events/enough-of-him

In The Courier Weekend magazine of Saturday October 22, Michael Alexander speaks to Enough of Him writer May Sumbwanyambe about his inspirations for the play.