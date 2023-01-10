MARTEL MAXWELL: My quiz show memories? They’re a bit like childbirth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Entertainment TV & Film

MARTEL MAXWELL: My quiz show memories? They’re a bit like childbirth

By Martel Maxwell
January 10 2023, 3.52pm
Martel Maxwell with other celebrities on the set of the TV quiz show House of Games.
Martel and celebrity chums on the House of Games quiz show.

I used to love watching celebrity special quiz shows at this time of year.

There was nothing like cosying up on the sofa to discover a ditzy soap actor was actually an intellectual whizz on The Chase; or that a lofty presenter was a closet dodo.

I say used to enjoy.

Then I took part in them myself.

From Mastermind to Pointless, the feelings come flooding back and I can’t look at them the same way.

It’s a bit like watching One Born Every Minute and finding it’s triggering flashbacks from childbirth.

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote: "I knew some homework could come in handy. So I researched landlocked countries of Africa, obscure British cities and practised anagrams."

I’m often asked what’s it really like to put yourself in the quiz show hot seat.

So, in case you’re wondering – or if you’ve ever fancied appearing yourself – here’s a rundown of how it went.

Mastermind: the quiz show of terror

First up, the most terrifying of the lot. Mastermind.

That black leather chair, the spotlight, the ‘duh-duh-duh-daaa’ music I’ve known since I was a kid.

With just a couple of weeks notice (I suspect someone dropped out) I was asked to take part and chose Freddie Mercury as my specialist subject.

I had no time to read anything so I listened to a biography on Audible during long car journeys while I was filming in England.

Freddie Mercury on stage.
So how much do you know about Freddie Mercury?

I’d watched host Clive Myrie’s coverage from Ukraine on BBC News in awe.

I think he’s splendid.

Alas, when my moment came the cliche turned out to be true. My mind went blank. My mouth dried up and my answers came out wrong.

The questions were tough. There was a lot I didn’t know, and all I saw on Clive’s handsome face was disappointment.

I let lovely Clive down.

I thought a fellow contestant was joking when she said she’d written a book on her specialist subject.

And she still only came second.

Clive Myrie on the Mastermind set.
Mastermind quiz show host Clive Myrie. Image: William Cherry/Press Eye.

I finished third out of four but my £3,000 fee went to charity so the Tele’s very own Help For Kids and Parkinson’s UK were the winners in the end.

Greek Gods and red faces – when quiz show nerves got the better of me

I’m rather proud of my performance on The Weakest Link.

Somehow I simultaneously managed to make it to the final – and humiliate myself.

I will never know how the host Romesh Ranganathan managed to keep a straight face when I answered the following question: “Complete the title of the following historical novel: The Girl With A Pearl…”

”Necklace?,” I spluttered.

Now, if you don’t know why that’s embarrassing, this isn’t the place to explain. And I warn you, don’t Google it anyone else can see your search history.

And let’s not dwell on which Greek God gave his name to the weak spot between the foot and the knee.

Everyone knows that one, right?

Your Achilles heel. It was on the tip of my tongue. For ages.

So why did I answer “Hercules”?

Romesh Ranganathan in The Weakest Link TV studio.
The Weakest Link host, Romesh Ranganathan. Image: BBC Studio/Alan Peebles.

Hercules.

Your Hercules Heel.

It might have aired months ago but I still myself chuckling (and blushing) at the thought of it.

Two out of three ain’t bad

Host Jeremy Vine was the highlight of my appearance on Eggheads.

He’d researched every contestant and barely looked at his notes when he asked the questions.

My main fear, as with every quiz show, was that I’d make a fool of myself.

I’ve realised, increasingly, that’s a real probability but I didn’t do too badly this time.

Jeremy Vine.
Eggheads quiz show host Jeremy Vine.

I chose the music category and got two questions out of three correct.

But alas, my team were beaten by the professionals.

Brilliant quiz show, brilliant people

I’ve written about my appearance on House of Games already.

I love the host Richard Osman. And I could see his interest was piqued when I got my very first question almost spot on.

You had to guess how many ‘roads’ – as in named roads, like Constitution Road or Commercial Road – there are in the UK.

Guesses varied from a couple of thousand to 50,000 to millions.

My guesstimate of 750,000 was – amazingly – very close.

It’s possibly because I’ve visited most of them to have a nosey around two-bed semis for Homes Under the Hammer.

Marrel Maxwell being filmed for the TV show Homes Under the Hammer, which she presents
Martel in her day job on Homes Under The Hammer.

Sadly, it was downhill from there but what a brilliant show.

And God bless actor Mathew Horne for taking pity on me and sending me one of his many prizes – a House of Games dartboard, which now has pride of place at home.

So how did I do this time?

And now your bonus round.

I don’t think my appearance on Pointless has aired yet.

It’s a quiz show that I love watching and I knew some homework could come in handy.

So I researched landlocked countries of Africa, obscure British cities and practised my anagrams.

Martel maxwell and Des Clarke on the set of Pointless.
Martel and her Pointless team-mate, comedian Des Clarke.

Did it work?

Did Richard Osman finally become my pal? And did I finally lift a trophy to claim a winning jackpot for my charity of choice?

Or did I fall flat on my face with memories to make my cheeks burn that little bit more?

I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

My abiding memories of all of these shows are fantastic, if terrifying in parts.

You have to laugh at yourself in life and frankly, when I recap my quiz show history, I don’t have much of a choice.

