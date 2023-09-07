First details emerge of Christmas movie filmed in Fife

Film fans have been given the first details of a new Christmas movie shot in Fife.

Scenes for the movie – titled Christmas in Scotland – were filmed in Culross earlier this year.

Filming also took place in Edinburgh.

The romantic movie follows an installation designer who visits Scotland and finds herself helping a small community create a festive lights display, despite the interventions of a wealthy heir.

Jill Winternitz plays lead character Emma MacKenzie.

The actress has previously starred alongside David Tennant and Michael Sheen in Good Omens, as well as featuring in the recent Indiana Jones movie.

Christmas in Scotland movie shot in ‘stunning’ locations in Fife and Edinburgh

Posting on Instagram to share a poster for Christmas in Scotland, Winternitz – who hails from California – said: “Being part of a Christmas movie has been a total dream of mine since I can remember.

“My mom was the ultimate festive film buff, with a particular penchant for a holiday romance, so when this project came along I was all in.

“I was lucky enough to film on location in Fife and Edinburgh (stunning castles, villages, historic libraries, etc) with the loveliest cast and crew.

“To say I didn’t want to return to London after is not an exaggeration.”

Joining her in the film is Dominic Watters, who starred opposite Kingskettle actor Jordan Young in BBC comedy Scot Squad.

The film has been produced by Edinburgh company Hee Haw alongside an American distribution company.

Details of when the film will be released, and on which platform, have yet to be announced.

Culross extras joined filming for Christmas in Scotland

Filming for Christmas in Scotland took place in Culross back in February.

At the time, details on the project were hidden from locals, however some were needed to be a part of the production.

Tim Collins of Culross Development Trust said at the time: “They wanted extras to sit in the pub all day but there’s no alcohol on set.

“A number of local volunteers came forward and they’ll be in the background of various scenes.”

The village also doubles as Cranesmuir in the hit TV show Outlander.