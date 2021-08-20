Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
FILM: Boredom-busting Menzieshill Outdoor Art Project makes its online debut

By Chris Mugan
August 20 2021, 11.03am
Dundee schoolkids hard at work on the Menzieshill Outdoor Art Project. Picture: Eoin Carey.
An outdoor art project that helped Dundee kids escape lockdown boredom to decorate their neighbourhood is the subject of a documentary film set for its online premiere later this month.

During April and May this year, the Menzieshill Outdoor Art Project laid on a variety of activities that took place across the city’s western district.

Tutors were brought in to provide a photography workshop, street-art class and craft lessons, all culminating in an outdoor exhibition.

Photographs on show at Slessor Gardens

The scheme is already the subject of a photography display unveiled last month across  building-site hoardings that face the east side of Dundee’s waterfront Slessor Gardens.

This shows children exploring their surrounding streets with digital cameras, others experimenting with stencils and spray cans, while mixed generations try weaving and stitching.

ature Picture shows; The Menzieshill Outdoor Art Project was partly to help kids with boredom during lockdown. Picture: Eoin Carey.

Taken by Glasgow-based photographer Eoin Carey, this alfresco show whets our appetite for a short film by Dundee’s Nathan Brake, whose previous work on his home city has focused on the challenges facing children in care and, in the award-winning Hidden, the lives of Dundee’s sex workers.

His latest commission promises to make for easier viewing, not least because it reminds us of spring sunshine – plus there are shots of bashful participants talking about how keen they were to get out and learn new skills.

The project was also about inspiring confidence and creativity. Picture: Eoin Carey.

Yet this film does contain serious messages: notably the point made by one onlooker that communities such as Menzieshill can feel ignored, alongside the importance of creativity in inspiring confidence in young people and broadening their horizons.

The art project was part of the Creative Expressions initiative devised by Edinburgh-based Bethany Christian Trust (BCT), a nationwide charity that works to prevent homelessness through building stronger communities.

Art-based activities

In Menzieshill, BCT was already involved in a drop-in cafe and food bank, with the inclusion of art-based activities a recent development.

Elsewhere, the organisation has helped  set up community choirs and also ran The Bugle creative writing magazine in Edinburgh.

For BCT’s Creative Expressions Coordinator Sam Rowe, the aim was to give participants renewed self-confidence.

“Creativity has long been part of Bethany’s purpose, but we really wanted to show people what they could achieve by expressing themselves and acquiring new skills.”

As Rowe believed this should be a grassroots effort, he first asked members of the community, including its young people’s group Connect Youth Menzieshill, what opportunities they were interested in and discovered an appetite to get outdoors.

New ways of seeing

“They talked about Menzieshill having a lot of green space, which they felt was undervalued or underused. People felt they should be taking a greater sense of ownership.”

Rowe put out a call for local artists to get involved, selecting street artist C. Gul – known for his round cartoon seagulls found across Dundee – textile artist Rhona Jack and photographer Ciara Menzies.

Local resident Rachel Mallinson, Connect Youth Coordinator at Menzieshill Parish Church, relished the opportunity to take part in the photography workshop with her son David.

“I thought it was a great idea, with us coming out of the second lockdown it was something to look forward to. Some young people have been desperate for face to face activities instead of online interaction.

Menzieshill Outdoor Art Project in full swing. Picture: Eoin Carey.

“The exhibition was really fun; it’s nice to see your pictures put on display and everyone at the workshop took pictures of a whole variety of things in the community.”

Collaborating with younger people enabled Rachel to see her neighbourhood anew, thanks especially to one 11-year-old lad.

“He thought the community was crap, because of all the rubbish lying around and it wasn’t good for the environment.

“I live in Menzieshill and you don’t realise how used you are to seeing rubbish on the streets that you start to not notice it anymore. I guess from the experience I have seen Menzieshill through fresh eyes again – the bad and the good.”

“It was nice seeing everyone’s work”

Fifteen-year-old David adds: “It made me take pictures of things I wouldn’t normally take photos of, it was a challenge. And it was nice seeing everyone’s work up around Menzieshill.”

BCT aims to continue offering creative opportunities and Rowe hopes the film will inspire others to get involved in similar projects in their own areas.

“I hope viewers see the value of these projects and take the opportunity to support them, whether financially, with a little bit of time or through their skills.”

You can join the premiere of the project on YouTube on August 26 via this link:

 

