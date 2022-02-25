Exhibition celebrates 70th birthday of Dundee-trained artist Robert McGilvray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment What's On

Exhibition celebrates 70th birthday of Dundee-trained artist Robert McGilvray

By Michael Alexander
February 25 2022, 10.00am
Robert McGilvray
Robert McGilvray

The 70th birthday of Dundee-trained artist Robert McGilvray is being celebrated.

Gallery Q in Nethergate, Dundee, is exhibiting his work until March 19.

Robert will be at the opening of the exhibition on Saturday February 26 from 11.30am to 1.30pm when there will also be birthday cake!

Who is Robert McGilvray?

Robert was born in Glasgow in 1952.

He studied at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, graduating in 1975.

He was subsequently employed as a part time lecturer until 2014.

Over a 40-year career he taught in many departments including design, architecture, town planning and the school of fine art.

Harbour series

Robert co-founded the first WASP’S (workshop and artist’s studio Scotland Ltd) in Scotland and subsequently Meadowmill Studios in Dundee.

He was the co-ordinator of the Blackness Public Art Programme which became the long-running, widely recognised and pioneering Dundee Public Art Programme.

He also co-founded the Seagate Gallery, which was the catalyst for the current Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA).

His experience in public art led him to establish programmes in Coatbridge, Perth, Arbroath and Ullapool Community School as well as strategies for Highland Council and South Lanarkshire Council.

He has presented papers and lectures throughout the UK, Northern Ireland, Finland and Alabama USA.

Winter Light

In 2002, he resumed his career as an artist and has exhibited in numerous group shows throughout the UK and Northern Ireland.

Solo exhibitions

He has also had solo exhibitions Dundee, Perth, Forfar, Glasgow and in Limerick, Republic of Ireland.

Lucinda Middleton of Gallery Q said: “The paintings of Robert McGilvray are in a sense abstract but at the same time are rooted in the reality of landscape.

“They are not landscape paintings in the accepted sense of that particular genre.

“They are more personal responses to a sense of place and the memory of an experience, often momentary, always different and transient: the biting east wind or the looming squall of the enveloping white mist, the haar.

Altostratus

“Vast distances are explored as well as the cool serenity that pervades the Scottish landscape, east and west.

“All of the paintings are journeys of memory and imagination, of recognition of the limitless space and special place that is here.”

She added: “The horizon line is always present in many of the works, often represented by collaged wooden elements.

“It is not only the divide between the earth and sky but also a metaphor for man-made structures that permeate the landscape.

“Like an encroaching pier punctuating the sea, a crisp abstract gesture counterbalances the ephemeral tumult of the coastal landscape.”

Airlie’s Gate

Alongside Robert, Gallery Q is also exhibiting work from Margaret Evans, Morag Muir RSW, Lesley Skeates, Stuart Moir, Helen Welsh and John Paul Raine.

“We have our usual selection of beautiful glass, ceramics and jewellery for all of your gift buying needs plus greetings cards,” added Lucinda.

The exhibition ends on March 19.

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]