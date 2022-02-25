Dundee-trained artist Frank To scores double with two prestigious London art shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Award-winning Dundee-trained artist Frank To has scored a double with two prestigious upcoming shows in London’s art world.

Frank’s gunpowder art pieces have been accepted to the prestigious Royal Society of British Artists’ annual exhibition at the Mall Galleries in central London.

Furthermore, he will be represented by Masterpiece.art, in conjunction with Strange Tracey and Gormley’s Fine Art, at this year’s Affordable Art Fair in Battersea Park, London.

Explosive technique

Frank is a Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design graduate whose unique gunpowder technique is garnering him international recognition as a leading contemporary artist amongst art critics and high-profile collectors alike.

Well known owners of his work include Star Trek actor Sir Patrick Stewart and New York-based Michel Witmer, who hangs To’s paintings alongside those of Picasso, Van Gogh and Andy Warhol.

Frank said: “For me, being accepted by both the Royal Society of British Artists and Masterpiece.art is a celebration of my efforts during the two lockdowns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During those uncertain times, I dedicated a majority of my time on developing my drawing skills.

“I’ve mastered my craft and I think that the work that will be exhibited in London will show certain artistic and personal sides to me never shown before.

“I am pleased to have the London art scene wanting to exhibit my work, especially the recent pieces that show me pushing my limits further.

“I hope that my recent successes inspire other Scottish contemporary artists to showcase in London.”

Highest standards

The Royal Society of British Artists is dedicated to promoting the highest standards of skill, concept and draughtsmanship in painting, sculpture, printmaking and drawing. It holds an open submission exhibition in central London each year.

Founded in 1823, the Royal Society of British Artists was originally set up to rival the Royal Academy.

Today the society prides itself on exhibiting an eclectic mix of sculpture and paintings in all media.

Meanwhile, The Affordable Art Fair, which takes place at Battersea Park, has firmly established itself as one largest art fairs in the UK.

With everything for sale between £50 and £7,500, and a fresh and friendly approach to contemporary art, the fair is seen as one of the easiest and most enjoyable ways to view and buy art from more than 100 galleries under one roof.

Frank To’s ignited gunpowder art work goes on show in the Royal Society of British Artists Annual Exhibition at the Mall Galleries, 17 Carlton House Terrace, London SW1Y 5BD from March 3 to March 12.

To will be represented by Masterpiece.art at the Affordable Art Fair at Battersea Evolution, Battersea Park, Queenstown Road, London SW11 4NJ from March 10 to 13.