Three massive gigs for Dundee music venue Church

Dundee venue Church is stepping into the limelight in a big way with three massive gigs in three nights starting this weekend.

The Ward Road nightspot is already sold out for the visit of Leave A Light On troubadour Tom Walker on Saturday, and bumper crowds are also likely for shows featuring fast-rising Edinburgh indie outfit Wrest and alt-power popsters Twin Atlantic.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Wrest arrive at Church on a wave of hype created by numerous Caledonian radio stations and music sites, with all indications pointing to another Scottish band in a lengthy recent line who’ve rushed headlong to follow the Snow Patrol meets Frightened Rabbit path to mainstream recognition.

The 2019 debut album Coward Of Us All was certainly a successful pre-pandemic launch pad, with the middle-of-the-road four-piece enjoying a string of sold-out shows across the UK and Germany on their first major tour.

Wrest’s second LP End All The Days dropped earlier this month, and Dundee-born pundit Jim Gellatly – currently enjoying a DJing stint in the Falkland Islands – has likened them to arty Ohio folk rockers The National.

Listeners may also detect hints of a more serene Twin Atlantic, who ironically appear at Church on Monday. Sam McTrusty and co are playing an exclusive show backed by Assai Records to support the recent release of their sixth studio album Transparency.

The recently downsized Glasgow noiseniks also appear at Edinburgh’s Caves on Sunday in another intimate gig set up by the Dundee label and shop, which is selling album and ticket bundles.

Elsewhere, Icicle Works frontman Ian MacNabb has postponed his planned Kinross date following the recent death of his mother, Pat, who was 87.

He’d been due to appear on March 27, but with no suitable alternative date available in the near future the Green Hotel gig’s now been put back to next March.

Apologising to his fans, the Scouse balladeer – he’s just announced the completion of his imminent 14th solo studio opus Nabby Road – posted on Facebook: “The grief is very much raw and I’m still in deep, deep shock – as my mum appeared to be in no immediate danger.

The grief I feel is deeply, profoundly overwhelming – but the healing has slowly begun.

“The past two years have been amongst the worst in all of our memories, and just as I personally was about to emerge from the fog Mammo went and bought the farm.”

Birmingham blues rocker

Better news for Mundell Music regulars is that the Green has some top-notch offerings in the coming days, starting on Saturday night with Birmingham blues rocker Rebecca Downes, who’s released a clutch of studio and live albums since 2013.

The Kinross venue also has a set from charismatic guitarist Warner E Hodges on Sunday.

Best known for his work with cowpunk pioneers Jason And The Scorchers and ex-Georgia Satellites frontman Dan Baird’s Homemade Sin, the axe hero recently released a best of compilation, Boots Up!, which gathers tracks from his four solo albums to date.

Further imminent attractions at the Green also include veteran Scottish Thin Lizzy tribute Black Rose, who play on Sunday afternoon, and the acclaimed REM homage Stipe next Friday.

Separately, Make-That-A-Take Records has lined up some hard-riffing thrills at Conroy’s Basement tomorrow night in the shape of ’60s-worshipping Glasgow noise rockers Gelatine, who’ll be making their Meadowside debut.

They’ll be joined on the bill by Dundee electro garage combo Machine Speak and swaggering West of Scotland licks merchants Fake Lips, another of Conroy’s first-timers.

Also on Saturday, Dunfermline’s Stevie Agnew Band are at Strathearn Arts in Crieff, where they’ll play highlights from legendary Canadian country rockers The Band’s classic concert and film After The Last Waltz.

Over on Agnew’s home turf, meanwhile, it’s acoustic songsmith PG Ciarletta at PJ Molloys on Saturday, plus Mosaics and Cameron Ledwidge.