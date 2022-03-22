John Lowrie Morrison exhibition opening in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A solo exhibition of new work by John Lowrie Morrison OBE is opening in Dundee.

Jolomo – From Dalriada to the Western Isles, runs at Gallery Q on Nethergate from March 26 until April 23.

John was born in Glasgow and trained at the Glasgow School of Art.

He worked in education for 25 years, taking up full time painting in 1997. In the last decade, he has become one of Scotland’s most successful living artists.

In the 2011 New Year’s Honours List he received an OBE for services to art and to charity in Scotland.

He lives and works in Argyll.

John says: “This portfolio of paintings are of the west coast – but it’s more than that – the paintings are some of my most favourite motifs that I keep going back to over 50 years or more.

“The works cover not only the Hebridean Isles where my Morrison roots are on Harris, but also Dalriada which covers Kintyre and Argyll.

“Dalriada is where I live and have two studios.

“My main studio is in Tayvallich on the Sound of Jura and also a smaller studio on the edge of Loch Sunart, Ardnamurchan.

“Dalriada is very wonderful place!”

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk