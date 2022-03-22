John Lowrie Morrison exhibition opening in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
John Lowrie Morrison exhibition opening in Dundee

By Michael Alexander
March 22 2022, 10.00am
Jolomo
Jolomo

A solo exhibition of new work by John Lowrie Morrison OBE is opening in Dundee.

Jolomo – From Dalriada to the Western Isles, runs at Gallery Q on Nethergate from March 26 until April 23.

John was born in Glasgow and trained at the Glasgow School of Art.

He worked in education for 25 years, taking up full time painting in 1997. In the last decade, he has become one of Scotland’s most successful living artists.

From Dalriada to the Western Isles

In the 2011 New Year’s Honours List he received an OBE for services to art and to charity in Scotland.

He lives and works in Argyll.

John says: “This portfolio of paintings are of the west coast – but it’s more than that – the paintings are some of my most favourite motifs that I keep going back to over 50 years or more.

“The works cover not only the Hebridean Isles where my Morrison roots are on Harris, but also Dalriada which covers Kintyre and Argyll.

Misty Autumn Evening light Tobermory Isle of Mull

“Dalriada is where I live and have two studios.

“My main studio is in Tayvallich on the Sound of Jura and also a smaller studio on the edge of Loch Sunart, Ardnamurchan.

“Dalriada is very wonderful place!”

All work can be seen online: www.galleryq.co.uk

