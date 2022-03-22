Fife residents urged to stay indoors and keep windows shut during farm fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents in the East Neuk of Fife were asked to stay indoors and keep their windows shut during a farm fire on Tuesday.

Four crews were called to Balkaithly Farm just before 7am after reports that an outbuilding was alight.

They remained at the scene for more than three hours, leaving just after 10am.

A tweet from Police Scotland said: “Emergency services are in attendance at a fire at an outbuilding on a farm near Dunino.

“We advise the public to avoid the area and ask that local residents in Dunino and the surrounding areas remain indoors if possible and keep their windows and doors closed due to smoke.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “Officers were called to Balkaithly Farm shortly before 7am.

“Crews from Tayport, St Andrews, Anstruther and Cupar attended the incident.

“Our last appliance stood down shortly after 10am on Tuesday.”