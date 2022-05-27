James Yorkston and friends bound for Crieff gig

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
James Yorkston and friends bound for Crieff gig

By Andrew Welsh
May 27 2022, 7.52am
Jon Thorne, left, James Yorkston, centre, and Ranjana Ghatak, right, play in Crieff next Saturday, June 4.
Pre-pandemic, Fife troubadour James Yorkston released three albums in four years with jazzer Jon Thorne and sarangi maestro Suhail Yusuf Khan.

2020’s Navarasa: Nine Emotions picked up from freewheeling predecessors Everything Sacred and Neuk Wight Delhi All-Stars, melding original takes on Burns, Sufi poetry, Dick Gaughan and Amir Khusrau.

Confusingly, perhaps, it was only YTK in name when they started a short tour of rural venues this week on the one-time Fence Collective member’s East Neuk home turf.

They start a residency at Orkney Folk Festival tonight and play Galloway on Wednesday before rounding off at Crieff.

Late replacement

Visa issues have meant Khan’s unexpectedly had to be replaced by London-born tanpura and harmonium player Ranjana Ghatak.

A protégé of Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty – one of Indian music’s major figures – she has enjoyed a teaching stint at San Francisco’s influential Ali Akbar music college.

“Our last tour was cut in half by Covid, and since then this current tour has been reprogrammed three times,” says Yorkston.

“Rather than simply cancelling again, Jon and I were very keen to make this work somehow, and Suhail suggested we find a ‘dep’ to learn his parts.

“Three separate people suggested Ranjana. Jon and I listened to her work and were similarly enthused. As musicians we truly appreciate this chance to play and create something new.”

The trio play Strathearn Arts, Crieff on June 4.

