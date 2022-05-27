James Yorkston and friends bound for Crieff gig

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pre-pandemic, Fife troubadour James Yorkston released three albums in four years with jazzer Jon Thorne and sarangi maestro Suhail Yusuf Khan.

2020’s Navarasa: Nine Emotions picked up from freewheeling predecessors Everything Sacred and Neuk Wight Delhi All-Stars, melding original takes on Burns, Sufi poetry, Dick Gaughan and Amir Khusrau.

Confusingly, perhaps, it was only YTK in name when they started a short tour of rural venues this week on the one-time Fence Collective member’s East Neuk home turf.

They start a residency at Orkney Folk Festival tonight and play Galloway on Wednesday before rounding off at Crieff.

Late replacement

Visa issues have meant Khan’s unexpectedly had to be replaced by London-born tanpura and harmonium player Ranjana Ghatak.

A protégé of Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty – one of Indian music’s major figures – she has enjoyed a teaching stint at San Francisco’s influential Ali Akbar music college.

“Our last tour was cut in half by Covid, and since then this current tour has been reprogrammed three times,” says Yorkston.

“Rather than simply cancelling again, Jon and I were very keen to make this work somehow, and Suhail suggested we find a ‘dep’ to learn his parts.

“Three separate people suggested Ranjana. Jon and I listened to her work and were similarly enthused. As musicians we truly appreciate this chance to play and create something new.”

The trio play Strathearn Arts, Crieff on June 4.