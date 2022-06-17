Dundee exhibition features textiles and embroidery work by 10 Scottish artists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee exhibition features textiles and embroidery work by 10 Scottish artists

By Michael Alexander
June 17 2022, 7.00am
Jane Reid - A Fishy Tale
Jane Reid - A Fishy Tale

Ten Scottish artists working with textiles and embroidery are featured in a Drawn Threads exhibition now on at Gallery Q in Dundee.

Gallery owner Lucinda Middleton said the exhibition is the result of an open call for Scottish textile artists to exhibit pictures and wall hangings.

The 10 artists selected come from variety of backgrounds and different parts of Scotland.

They are all dedicated to the use of textiles in their artwork, sometimes on its own, sometimes with embroidery, sometimes with paint and other media.

Who are the artists?

The exhibiting artists are: Rachel Drake from Glasgow, Andrea MacMillan from Auchtermuchty, Mo McKiddie from Wormit, Teresa J Majorek from Stenhousemuir, Sheila Mortlock from Broughty Ferry, Jan Reid from Perth, Alister Rutherford from Dundee, Judith Shaylor from Edinburgh, Kit Strathairn from Aberfeldy, Astrid Weigel from Forfar.

Sheila Mortlock – Darroch Spring

Sheila Mortlock studied Printed Textiles & Embroidery at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee followed by a PGCE and has taught textile courses in schools and colleges.

She also exhibited her own work widely with groups such as Edge Textile Artists Scotland and The Textile Study Group.

Teresa J Majorek works in a wide range of media.

She tries to inspire an appreciation of the quirkiness of life. Her work as been exhibited across Scotland including at the Royal Scottish Academy.

Alister Rutherford – South Uist

She was also a Scottish Portrait Awards Finalist in 2019.

Rachel Drake lives in Glasgow. She studied Embroidered & Woven Textiles at Glasgow School of Art.

She became a freelance textile designer before returning to Glasgow to teach in the School of Art textiles department.

She left in 2007 to pursue a career as an artist. She often combines her love of textiles with painting.

Mo McKiddie – Tranquil

Alongside the Drawn Threads exhibition, which is in the upstairs gallery, there are a selection of new works by gallery artists Deborah Phillips, Heather Soutar, Libby Scott, Helen Welsh, Liz Murray RSW, Stuart Moir and Dawson Murray RSW ARE RGI.

Drawn Threads runs at Gallery Q Dundee until July 2. ,Opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 4.30pm. www.galleryq.co.uk

