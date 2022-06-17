Dundee exhibition features textiles and embroidery work by 10 Scottish artists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ten Scottish artists working with textiles and embroidery are featured in a Drawn Threads exhibition now on at Gallery Q in Dundee.

Gallery owner Lucinda Middleton said the exhibition is the result of an open call for Scottish textile artists to exhibit pictures and wall hangings.

The 10 artists selected come from variety of backgrounds and different parts of Scotland.

They are all dedicated to the use of textiles in their artwork, sometimes on its own, sometimes with embroidery, sometimes with paint and other media.

Who are the artists?

The exhibiting artists are: Rachel Drake from Glasgow, Andrea MacMillan from Auchtermuchty, Mo McKiddie from Wormit, Teresa J Majorek from Stenhousemuir, Sheila Mortlock from Broughty Ferry, Jan Reid from Perth, Alister Rutherford from Dundee, Judith Shaylor from Edinburgh, Kit Strathairn from Aberfeldy, Astrid Weigel from Forfar.

Sheila Mortlock studied Printed Textiles & Embroidery at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee followed by a PGCE and has taught textile courses in schools and colleges.

She also exhibited her own work widely with groups such as Edge Textile Artists Scotland and The Textile Study Group.

Teresa J Majorek works in a wide range of media.

She tries to inspire an appreciation of the quirkiness of life. Her work as been exhibited across Scotland including at the Royal Scottish Academy.

She was also a Scottish Portrait Awards Finalist in 2019.

Rachel Drake lives in Glasgow. She studied Embroidered & Woven Textiles at Glasgow School of Art.

She became a freelance textile designer before returning to Glasgow to teach in the School of Art textiles department.

She left in 2007 to pursue a career as an artist. She often combines her love of textiles with painting.

Alongside the Drawn Threads exhibition, which is in the upstairs gallery, there are a selection of new works by gallery artists Deborah Phillips, Heather Soutar, Libby Scott, Helen Welsh, Liz Murray RSW, Stuart Moir and Dawson Murray RSW ARE RGI.

Drawn Threads runs at Gallery Q Dundee until July 2. ,Opening hours are Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 4.30pm. www.galleryq.co.uk