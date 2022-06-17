Royal Scot steam train visits Fife – here’s where you can see it

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifers will be able to experience the golden age of steam on Friday when the famous Royal Scot train makes two visits to the kingdom.

The iconic locomotive, regarded as one of Britain’s fastest trains when it was built in 1927, will depart from Edinburgh Waverley Station on separate trips to Fife.

Tour operator Steam Dreams‘ first excursion will depart Edinburgh at 12.04pm, with passengers forking out £89 for premium standard tickets and up to £259 for the full Pullman dining service.

While on board they will experience views across the Forth as they head over the rail bridge before heading towards Kirkcaldy.

Before it reaches the Lang Toun the locomotive will pass the castle at Aberdour and the beaches at Burntisland and Kinghorn, before turning back inland via Scotland’s newest city of Dunfermline.

On the later excursion, the Royal Scot will also head along the Forth Estuary on a rarely used goods line.

Our suitcases are packed, our crew is ready to go, and our passengers are on board; it's time to make our way to #Edinburgh! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 We are incredibly excited as today is the day we embark on our Capitals Express to #Edinburgh Holiday By Steam. 🚂 📸 VisitBritain / Simon Winnall pic.twitter.com/7q2uFMFZnQ — Steam Dreams Rail Co (@Steam_Dreams) June 16, 2022

The train will also pass the historic village of Culross and Torry Bay Local Nature Reserve.

It will then head through Alloa and along the reopened route to Stirling, looping round the western end of the estuary.

Having crossed the Forth at Stirling, passengers will head south through Falkirk, arriving back in Edinburgh before the sun sets.

Royal Scot’s illustrious history

46100 Royal Scot was the first in a new breed of steam locomotives, built by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway for its passenger services from London to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

She was later rebuilt by British Railways in 1950 and went on to serve another 12 years on the West Coast Main Line.

Royal Scot briefly returned to operation at Bressingham Steam Museum from 1972 to 1978 before spending almost the next 30 years as a static exhibit.

The locomotive finally made its triumphant return to the tracks at the Severn Valley Railway in September 2015.

Exact timings for train’s visits to Fife

The lunchtime tour departs Edinburgh Waverley at 12.04pm.

It then visits Fife at the following times:

Inverkeithing: 12.29pm and 2.03pm on return

12.29pm and 2.03pm on return Kirkcaldy: 12.52pm

12.52pm Glenrothes with Thornton: 1.04pm

1.04pm Cowdenbeath: 1.23pm

1.23pm Dunfermline Town: 1.32pm

The evening tour leaves Edinburgh Waverley at 6.17pm, visiting Fife at:

Inverkeithing: 6.42pm

6.42pm Burntisland: 6.53pm

6.53pm Kirkcaldy: 7.02pm

7.02pm Glenrothes with Thornton : 7.13pm

: 7.13pm Cowdenbeath: 7.28pm

7.28pm Dunfermline Town: 7.37pm