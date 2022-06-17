Royal Scot steam train visits Fife – here’s where you can see it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Scot steam train visits Fife – here’s where you can see it

By Neil Henderson
June 17 2022, 7.24am Updated: June 17 2022, 7.30am
46100 Royal Scot steam locomotive will visit Fife twice on Friday.
Fifers will be able to experience the golden age of steam on Friday when the famous Royal Scot train makes two visits to the kingdom.

The iconic locomotive, regarded as one of Britain’s fastest trains when it was built in 1927, will depart from Edinburgh Waverley Station on separate trips to Fife.

Tour operator Steam Dreams‘ first excursion will depart Edinburgh at 12.04pm, with passengers forking out £89 for premium standard tickets and up to £259 for the full Pullman dining service.

The historic locomotive was regarded as one of Britain’s fastest when built in 1927.

While on board they will experience views across the Forth as they head over the rail bridge before heading towards Kirkcaldy.

Before it reaches the Lang Toun the locomotive will pass the castle at Aberdour and the beaches at Burntisland and Kinghorn, before turning back inland via Scotland’s newest city of Dunfermline.

On the later excursion, the Royal Scot will also head along the Forth Estuary on a rarely used goods line.

The train will also pass the historic village of Culross and Torry Bay Local Nature Reserve.

It will then head through Alloa and along the reopened route to Stirling, looping round the western end of the estuary.

Having crossed the Forth at Stirling, passengers will head south through Falkirk, arriving back in Edinburgh before the sun sets.

Royal Scot’s illustrious history

46100 Royal Scot was the first in a new breed of steam locomotives, built by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway for its passenger services from London to Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

She was later rebuilt by British Railways in 1950 and went on to serve another 12 years on the West Coast Main Line.

Royal Scot briefly returned to operation at Bressingham Steam Museum from 1972 to 1978 before spending almost the next 30 years as a static exhibit.

The locomotive finally made its triumphant return to the tracks at the Severn Valley Railway in September 2015.

Exact timings for train’s visits to Fife

The lunchtime tour departs Edinburgh Waverley at 12.04pm.

It then visits Fife at the following times:

  • Inverkeithing: 12.29pm and 2.03pm on return
  • Kirkcaldy: 12.52pm
  • Glenrothes with Thornton: 1.04pm
  • Cowdenbeath: 1.23pm
  • Dunfermline Town: 1.32pm

The evening tour leaves Edinburgh Waverley at 6.17pm, visiting Fife at:

  • Inverkeithing: 6.42pm
  • Burntisland: 6.53pm
  • Kirkcaldy: 7.02pm
  • Glenrothes with Thornton: 7.13pm
  • Cowdenbeath: 7.28pm
  • Dunfermline Town: 7.37pm

