GIG GUIDE: From big names to breaking artists

July is traditionally a big festival month in Courier Country and this year is no exception.

Ahead of Rewind Scotland kicking off on the 22nd at Scone Palace, there’s a host of big names and breaking artists to look forward to at the 200-plus artist Doune The Rabbit Hole at Port of Menteith from July 14-17.

Scotland’s biggest independent festival nowadays, DTRH’s Thursday opening night highlight is a set from hugely influential New York punk poet Patti Smith.

Highlights from her five-decade career, including tracks from the classic Horses, Easter and Dream Of Life albums, should ensure a memorable set from the 75-year-old and her band.

The same night also provides a diverse supporting cast that takes in jazz fusion, post-punk, grunge and psychedelia, featuring the likes of Astrosnax, Goat Girl, Girobabies, Komodo Kolektif and a DJ set from Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess.

Family-friendly DTRH’s first full day on July 15 is headed up by mega-selling Scots songsmith Amy MacDonald, with other highlights including BBC Radio jock Craig Charles on the decks with his funk and soul club, Leeds indie rockers Yard Act, freak-pop duo Audiobooks, punk veterans The Rezillos and Glasgow bluegrass exponents Awkward Family Portraits.

Crowdpullers

The Cardross Estate extravaganza has crowdpullers galore on July 16 in the shape of Belle And Sebastian, Sleaford Mods, Orbital, 10cc, Camera Obscura, Tide Lines, Buzzcocks, Honeyblood, Bis and folk legends Peggy Seeger and Archie Fisher.

Among those further down the Saturday bill are Elephant Sessions, Snapped Ankles, This Is The Kit and The Vegan Leather.

For its big Sunday finish, DTRH can boast the contrasting charms of Scottish jangle pop stalwarts Teenage Fanclub and The Bluebells, Manchester techno pioneers 808 State, disco veterans Boney M and Baccara, Celtic fusion exponents Peatbog Faeries and acclaimed Afrobeat duo Sacred Paws.

Lesser-known names involved include Alex Rex, Billy Nomates, Corto Alto, Eclair Fifi, Flew The Arrow, Girl Ray, GK Machine, Heisk and Hurray For The Riff Raff, with Fun Lovin’ Criminals frontman Huey Morgan playing a DJ set.

With the number of stages rising from five at its last in-person outing in 2019 to nine, it’s a bigger and better DTRH this year, with at least 100 more artists.

Sadly, however, Velvet Underground legend John Cale won’t be making it as planned following a Covid outbreak in his band that’s led to his UK tour being rescheduled.

Looking ahead to DTRH, its director Jamie Murray said: “It feels so good to be back! Our roots as a fiercely independent festival are stronger than ever and it’s exciting to be able to grow, adding new elements to the programme year on year.

“We’ve got activities and entertainment running from first thing in the morning right through to the wee hours. We can’t wait to welcome everyone for what I know will be a triumphant return.”

Dundee noiseniks

Away from the festivals, Church has a big gig tomorrow headed up by Catalysis, the recent winners of the Scottish leg of the Bloodstock Metal 2 The Masses competition.

The Dundee noiseniks are launching their new EP at Ward Road where support comes from heavy-duty outfits Solar Sons, Jungle Cats, A Life Without You and Truth Ruiner, with a Distorted DJ set closing the proceedings.

Elsewhere in the city, it’s synthgaze krautrockers Outblinker plus classic rock-influenced Speedrunner and instrumental specialists Blood Red Moon at Conroy’s Basement tonight.

Lastly this week, eclectic Tyne and Wear folksters The Unthanks are at St Andrews’ Byre Theatre on Wednesday.

The Mercury Prize-nominated five-piece – led by sisters Rachel and Becky Unthank – are touring in support of their latest album Sorrows Away, which is due to drop in the autumn.