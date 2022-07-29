Nature in future focus at Birnam Arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nature in future focus at Birnam Arts

By Andrew Welsh
July 29 2022, 5.00pm
Heidi Quante, left, and Alicia Escott make up the Bureau Of Lingusitical Reality.
Heidi Quante, left, and Alicia Escott make up the Bureau Of Lingusitical Reality.

It’s fair to say climate change is a gigantic issue that can sometimes overwhelm people struggling to understand its ramifications.

Extreme weather episodes range from record temperatures and swollen rivers in the UK to devastating earthquakes and typhoons in Asia.

There are prolonged droughts in Africa – hastened by the rapid melting of sea ice and glaciers. All have of these events have increased markedly and given a glimpse of what’s likely to come.

The artistic response

Inevitably, as the green agenda has come to figure more prominently in all our lives,  artistic responses to the unfolding catastrophe around us have also grown.

One of these is making a timely appearance in Perthshire this summer in the shape of the calm-inducing Nature installation at Birnam Arts.

Among the highlights of the variform attraction is an appearance from the cheekily titled Bureau Of Linguistical Reality.

A scene from Simone Kenyon’s Into The Mountain.

Comprising artists Alicia Escott and Heidi Quante, the quirky faux counselling service allows visitors to the Station Road venue to chat with the pair about the emotions being stirred in them by climate change and environmental pollution caused by human activity.

Given that Nature is being billed as “an exploration of the disembodied relationship and sense of separation we feel from the rest of nature”, it’s apt that in her biography California-raised Escott refers to herself with maximum parodical effect as “executive director of interspecies advancement”.

Learning how people cope

She says her artistic impetus stems from learning about how people negotiate their immediate day-to-day realities and responsibilities amid an awareness of the overarching spectre of climate change and mass extinction.

Escott’s polyglot partner Heidi Quante says the pair were inspired to create the thought-provoking Bureau in 2014, after increasingly finding themselves at a loss for words to describe their feelings in the face of rapid global changes due to social, political and environmental factors.

Sculpture, performance and sound

On a connected theme, the Birnam event also features work by Edinburgh-based Katherine Fay Allan, who produces installations that combine sculpture with performance and sound works.

All have the aim of encouraging discussions around the human condition as it relates to nature and technology.

Similarly, there’s a contribution from choreographer Simone Kenyon in the shape of a reprisal of her acclaimed Into The Mountain project, a visual exploration of people’s relationship with alpine territories with a particular focus on the Cairngorms.

Nature Library reading space

Another of Nature’s highlights is the inclusion of the Nature Library mobile reading space, which has been popping up at locations across Scotland – Covid restrictions permitting – since 2019.

Its choice materials have been carefully selected to encourage connections to land, sky and sea by engaging visitors in the complexities of the natural world via the written word.

Nature’s curator Kate Bell says the intention behind the exhibition is to remind people of their kinship with what she refers to as “the more than human” that surrounds us all.

“Nature is an exploration of the disembodied relationship and sense of separation we feel from the rest of nature,” she adds.

“It offers ways to reimagine our relationship with nature, not as a separate space but as parts of one ecosystem.”

  • Nature is open daily until August 28 from 10am to 4pm and admission is free.

