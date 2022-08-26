Rosanne Barr landscapes on show in Aberfeldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Situated on Kenmore Street in the Highland Perthshire town of Aberfeldy, the Aberfeldy Gallery showcases contemporary art by established and emerging Scottish artists.

The current show is that of prominent Scottish landscape artist Rosanne Barr.

Rosanne, who graduated from Dundee’s Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 2003, explores and captures the mood, emotion, and colour of landscapes filtered through the sands of lapsed time.

Distinctive abstract style

Her paintings are of imagined places, but based on the real landscapes of northwest Scotland and Orkney, featuring hilltops, ocean and immense skies. Places she continues to visit with her young family.

Her distinct abstract style is notable for its heightened colours of sunrise and sunset, amidst calm weather and storms, along with simplified shape and blending lines.

Rosanne was born in the village of Gartocharn, and in her teens she became gold medallist at Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Art Galleries youth exhibition.

DJCAD graduate

She graduated from DJCAD with first class honours and exhibits widely across the UK, with paintings in private collections around the world.

Aberfeldy Gallery is owned by Adam and Anna Seward, who live locally and are both passionate about the arts.

The show runs until September 3 and the gallery is open Monday, Thursday-Saturday from 10.30am – 4pm, Sundays from 12 – 4pm and by appointment Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

aberfeldygallery.co.uk