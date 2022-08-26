Couple’s golden wedding plans ruined as Fife cruise cancelled – with replacement trip 500 miles away

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perthshire couple have had their golden wedding anniversary plans ruined after their Fife cruise was cancelled – with a replacement trip leaving 500 miles away.

Mareth and James Lindsay were among hundreds of people due to set sail from Rosyth to France on Monday (August 29).

The Blairgowrie pensioners were set to enjoy a 10-day trip to several rivers and the city of Bordeaux.

But the cruise – with prices starting at £799 per person – was called off on Thursday by operator Fred. Olsen because of a “technical issue” on the Balmoral ship.

‘We have our suitcases packed’

James told The Courier: “It’s hugely disappointing as we were so looking forward to the cruise, which we had booked to celebrate our golden wedding anniversary.

“We have our suitcases packed and were ready to set sail on Monday so it’s a blow.”

The couple, who have enjoyed a number of cruises in the past, including two previous Fred.Olsen trips, say it’s the first time they have experienced such a problem.

But they have criticised the firm’s offer of an alternative cruise leaving from Dover – nearly 500 miles away by road.

James said: “We are both retired, I’m 74 and my wife is 78. The last thing we want to do is have to organise public transport for a 1,000-mile round-trip.

“With all the industrial action and strikes I fear we’d be in danger of not getting there or being stranded once we were at Dover and unable to get back.

“The only thing we can do is seek a refund and try to organise an alternative trip to celebrate our anniversary next summer.”

In a message to passengers, the firm said it had no option but to take the Balmoral out of service due to an “unfortunate technical issue on board”.

Ship forced to spend time in dry dock

It said: “We have been working around the clock to explore all the available options, however our technical team have informed me that the best solution is for her to spend a few days out of service, in dry dock.”

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen, said: “We know that guests will have been really looking forward to their upcoming cruise, and so we offered all guests an extra 20% off any sailing of their choice departing this year.

“We also highlighted a few individual cruises which were setting sail either at a similar time or to a similar destination, so they still had a cruise to look forward to in the near future.

“This included a cruise from Dover setting sail just a few days later, with a 50% discount to acknowledge the distance from their original departure port, and we have found this option to be popular among many guests so far.

“Of course, we appreciate that these options may not be suitable for everyone, and so all guests who are affected are also given the option to transfer to any other cruise currently on sale, or can have a refund with no quibbles from us.”

The Balmoral features six restaurants, seven bars and two swimming pool decks.

It has accommodation for up to 1,325 guests and about 550 staff.